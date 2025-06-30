Kristie De Garis

Kristie De Garis

Forrest
Jun 30

Such an eloquent summation of why being pilot often feels so trite and insincere. I hadn’t quite thought about the manner in which someone speaks to injustice. How others shut them down as soon as their emotions get involved. We don’t like emotional people here in the US either. But it’s wild to think that someone could stand up to racism or prejudice or constantly take a beating from it without feeling very strong emotions. When did we all fall so completely inept at handling true feelings, true thoughts? Is it just a colonizer’s mindset that has learned to see the early warning signs of control collapse in disgruntled customers and has the instinct to immediately shut it down? I’m curious which manners you’re encouraging in your kids and which ones you’re replacing with honesty and truth.

