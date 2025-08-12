In my room, leaning over the laptop, my daughter zoomed in on Gaza.

A patchwork of colour filled the map: thousands of hearts, cartoon characters holding Palestinian flags, all-caps demands to end the genocide, pleas for aid in a dozen languages. Pixels so tightly packed it was hard to find empty space.

I felt tears stinging my eyes. Not only in recognition of the grief and solidarity, but because I recognised helplessness too: watching something awful you cannot stop, caring so deeply but having no way to change the outcome, doing anything you can while knowing it will always fall short.

What I saw wasn’t just online art. It was part of a shift in how political action happens, especially for young people, within a political climate where the town square no longer exists, and politics feels irrelevant or even hostile.

WPlace is a desktop app that takes its cue from Reddit’s r/place, a sporadic experiment where users placed pixels on a small blank canvas every few minutes. On Wplace, anyone can sign up to add coloured pixels to a world map – each user able to place one every 30 seconds. By internet standards one pixel every 30 seconds is glacial, and that is part of what makes it so powerful. In just a few weeks since its launch tens, if not, hundreds of thousands of drawings have appeared.

Scrolling to my corner of Scotland, I found portraits of beloved pets, anime favourites, pride flags, football crests. In Kyiv, a giant Hatsune Miku dominates the sprawl alongside a remembrance garden where a user asked others to leave hand drawn flowers. Some pixels started movements. At one point there was just a single wooden ship flying a Brazilian flag off Portugal. Soon, a fleet appeared, a tongue-in-cheek invasion.

Across the diversity and chaos of the Wplace world map, nothing else feels like Gaza. In most cities, the art is made by those who live there. Palestinians do not have this opportunity: physical infrastructure is destroyed while people are murdered. Their voices, culture, and experiences are erased in real time. So, others show up for them, transforming the space on the map into a living mosaic of grief and care.

No algorithm, no leaders, but on Wplace, collective actions emerge organically. A movement stays visible only because people choose to maintain it, adding pixels, repairing any damage caused by others drawing over it. In that sense it works like any protest camp or memorial in the physical world: it survives only if people tend it. And here, those people are scattered across continents, bound not by geography but by a shared refusal to let what they care about disappear from view.



There are no published demographics, but based on the cultural references, Wplace skews younger; the users here are fluent in Gen-Z memes, images, in-jokes, and collaborative play as political language. This fluency makes it possible to organise in ways that feel illegible to older generations, who often dismiss online protest as less real, even as many of the same adults have either turned a blind eye to, or voted for and upheld laws and politicians that have made in-person protest riskier than ever. Outsiders may dismiss it as trivial but for many young people the online world is public life.

The digital world in 2025 belongs to generations who have inherited the impossible: an unstoppable climate crisis, housing they cannot afford, and the rise of fascism. Dissent has become harder to practise, hemmed in by hostile laws, constant surveillance, and an ever-shrinking right to protest in many countries. Just last week in the UK 466 people were arrested at a peaceful protest for the group Palestine Action. In the real world we are asking young people to choose between caring and being criminalised. So we should not be surprised that they turn to the spaces they can access safely, to do what they can.

This is not just happening on Wplace. Animal Crossing was banned in China after players used it to protest Beijing’s tightening control over Hong Kong. In Roblox’s Brookhaven roleplay game, where 58% of users are under 16, protests against ICE appeared. During the 2020 Black Lives Matter protests, K-pop fans flooded US police “tip” apps with fancams until the reporting systems collapsed. In Minecraft, players have built memorials for victims of political violence, some of which were censored in their home countries but survived in-game. These examples expand the definition of protest beyond streets and placards, into the infrastructures and cultures people already inhabit. Overwhelmingly, it is young people who are meeting restrictions with invention. In spaces built for entertainment and distraction, they are finding ways to organise, to bear witness, to keep hope alive where others might see only a screen.



To many in older generations, these actions look trivial, perhaps another example of “slacktivism.” In his 2010 essay ‘Small Change’ for The New Yorker, Malcolm Gladwell argued that social media movements fail because they rely on weak ties, rather than the strong personal bonds that fuel in-person activism. This gap in perception is not new. In the past, forms of playful resistance were often dismissed as frivolous until history recognised them as vital tools of dissent.

There is a long history of using games, art and performance as cover for political action. In medieval Europe, carnival gave people temporary licence to mock power. The Cake Walk was a subtle form of satire used by enslaved Africans to mock their white slaveholders. Street theatre, parades and flash mobs served as spaces where subversive messages could hide in plain sight. This new wave of digital protests, from Wplace to Roblox, belongs to that tradition.

On Wplace, the Brazilian fleet off Portugal began as a single wooden ship, an unimposing patch of pixels in the corner of the map. Within days it had become an armada. For users, it was a way to turn history on its head, to imagine a world where colonialism ran in the other direction. Like carnival masks or satirical theatre, it used humour to invert power, turning pixels into a new world order. Actions like this are playful and often humorous, but they also work as acts of defiance, building political imagination in a world where open dissent might be punished. This lineage matters because it reminds us that protest has never been limited to petitions, marches or slogans. It adapts to the spaces available, and today, those spaces are servers, digital maps and multiplayer worlds. The principle however is the same.

There is an existential element for many of these kids, too. The physical world feels both more precarious and less responsive. Institutions meant to protect them either don’t exist or look more like guards than guardians. In contrast, digital spaces offer the illusion and, sometimes, the reality of agency. In a video game, there is no red tape, no bureaucracy, you can build a protest quickly from nothing and watch it grow. You can see change, however small, happen in real time. In a life shaped by insurmountable issues, the digital often feels like the only place where action has any effect. In this way the online world becomes not just an outlet but a stage for a generation’s existential crisis, a place where they can create meaning in a world where so much feels untouchable. Digital worlds also offer an immediacy that the real world often withholds, an immediacy that matches the urgency of the issues young people care about. For many it’s not an escape or retreat, but solidarity in the only form offered. A way of saying: I am here, I see you, I will keep this alive, and hearing others say the same.

These spaces also allow those who may never meet, protest or collaborate in real life, to work together. For some, online protest is the only safe option. It avoids the risks of police kettling, surveillance, arrest or retaliation from employers or schools. In some countries, carrying a placard can mean a prison sentence. Online protest offers a way to act, to be part of something bigger, without putting your face, or future, on the line.

Across the digital world, from Wplace to Minecraft, sustained acts, the slow accumulation of pixels, the vigils, are small refusals to let despair take root. They turn platforms built for distraction or play into places of care, witness and safety. In an era when so many public spaces have been hollowed out or made hostile, these online gatherings resist hopelessness by proving that solidarity can survive even here, in the noise and churn of the internet. Not because it can replace what is missing offline, but because it shows what’s possible in the most fragile and impermanent places.



This impermanence makes it more meaningful. Protest has always had its fragile forms; chalked declarations that wash away in the rain, posters torn down overnight, street theatre that vanishes as the crowd disperses. Their transience doesn’t weaken them; it forces urgency, demanding that people turn up again and again to keep the message alive. The care is in the making and remaking, and in the persistence.

As my daughter and I looked through Wplace we clicked on pixels to see the randomly generated usernames of those who placed them. Each anonymous, but belonging to a person who cared enough to spend 90 seconds, four minutes, seven hours, or even days here.

The rest of the world map is decorated with random fixations: private jokes, allegiances, identities, fleeting or long-term fascinations. In Gaza, users are united in cause: a vigil tended in pixels, placed by people who did not know what else they could do. In the absence of Palestinian voices, young people, far from the genocide, serve as proxies against erasure.

For generations raised on impossible problems, this is what they have.





