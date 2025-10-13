Kristie De Garis

Kristie De Garis

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Neil Morison's avatar
Neil Morison
21h

In society, honesty has become a dirty word, add to that our desire for black and white analysis where we assume that we all react to cause and effect in the same manor, then a sprinkling of pigeonholes and you have a prescriptive society that believes that the process is more important than the outcome.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Kristie De Garis
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Kristie De Garis
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture