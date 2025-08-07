My memoir Drystone – A Life Rebuilt is out in just two weeks. Some people will receive their copies even sooner. The fact of it has been... not looming exactly, but definitely dominating thought and feeling, hope and fear. I’ve been quiet, sitting with it, trying to reassure myself that I’m doing this on my own terms, that I’m not making myself unsafe. I’m 41 now, a therapy veteran, but still unravelling the ways trauma lives in my body. That’s for many reasons, but mostly because my body has always been directly implicated in so much of what I’ve faced.

This essay is adapted from the book, and it’s the one I’ve waited longest to share. It’s not exactly an essay on desire, not quite an article about trauma and misogyny, not just a reflection on motherhood, my body, strength, or even craft.

It’s about all of those. And something else.

About what it means to spend so long being shaped by the world. And what it means instead to shape the world around you.

I love this piece, it’s one of the clearest things I’ve written.

I’ve spent hundreds, maybe thousands, of hours contorting myself in front of a phone camera. Sucking in my belly, pushing out my tits, reshaping my body to match what Jack, David or Chris wanted it to be. I’ve cut my hair, curled it, coloured it to suit the preferences of men I barely knew.

Once, during a late bar shift, I bought a disposable razor from the Spar across the street. Using a wet paper towel and hand soap from a pump dispenser on the wall, I shaved my pubic hair in a toilet cubicle at work. The man who had texted “come over” didn’t like body hair. I didn’t particularly like him either, but that wasn’t the point. The point was, I knew exactly how to disappear, or reappear, whatever a man wanted.

From magazines, conversations in the playground, and early experiences with boys, I learned how to be attractive. I realised early on that the fastest way to get there was simply to hate myself. The 90s obliged by pitching self-loathing as a form of discipline and personal growth.

Any boy willing to overlook my obvious, irredeemable physical flaws was generous. A catch. I could show my gratitude by choosing one of Cosmopolitan’s “Fifteen Ways to Be a Bad Girl in Bed”, but not before brushing up on “Men Rate Their Top Ten Dating Turn-Offs”. ‘Girl Power’ and ‘I’ll tell you what I want, what I really, really want’ may have been the headline, but the subtext never changed: What I wanted didn’t matter but male desire and attention did.

And being desirable was currency. Doors opened. Rules bent.

I went to a pub for the first time when I was fifteen. My friends assured me that the staff wouldn’t care if I was underage, as long as I was pretty. So, ignoring the churn in my stomach, I handed the doorman my fake ID. Standing cold, in a short leather skirt and pink cami, feet already sore in a pair of borrowed heels, I waited for a middle-aged man named Johnno (who wasn’t allowed to see his kids) to decide whether I was pretty enough to break the law.

Inside, drinks were generously donated by men who found great novelty in getting me, a child, drunk. Soon, my vision was blurry, but I remember clearly how I felt. For the first time in my life, I was free from myself. Less of a shedding, more of an abandonment. And I loved it.

First time in a pub age 15

In the years of high school that followed, I didn’t drink responsibly, nor was I encouraged to. Alcohol helped me become the kind of girl who didn’t mind. Who didn’t flinch when touched, who kissed on cue. Low-maintenance, relaxed. It wasn’t that I didn’t know what I was doing. I just didn’t care as much when I was drinking. It wasn’t about me, it wasn’t about joy, or even rebellion. It was about becoming legible. Becoming wantable.

By my late teens, being wanted had become a full-time job and I treated my body like a project. Everything was up for evaluation; my voice, my laugh, the way I walked, how much I ate, or whether I ate at all. I learned how to hold my arms away from my body so they looked thinner, how to pretend not to mind when boys ‘pinched an inch’. Occasionally I’d warily, self-consciously, throw in a joke or an opinion, but if I really wanted male approval, that was almost always about how I looked.

So, I exercised only to look better. Side bends to carve out a small waist, squats for a juicy butt, and flexibility training so I could do the splits, because men really liked that. Strength felt threatening so I avoided weights. Muscles were bulky, and bulky wasn’t hot. Besides, being strong means being solid, and solid things can’t bend themselves to fit what someone else wants.

It worked, of course. Men wanted me. Not always for long, usually in small parts, but they wanted me. And I wanted that.

Then, at 21, I had a baby.

My belly was a soft, collapsing tent. My vagina and perineum, torn and furious. My breasts were huge, but not in the way I wanted: smooth, pert, inviting. They were lumpy, leaking, warning-light-red. It was a full-blown assault on what I had spent years carefully curating.

There’s a particular kind of hunger that comes after motherhood. The hunger to be witnessed. To be touched like a person instead of a service. To be desired. So I learned how to sell myself all over again. A desperate real estate agent staging a run down home.

Now I was a woman who was grateful. A woman who wouldn’t say no. Not because I didn’t want to, but because ‘no’ felt sharp, dangerous, and final. ‘Yes’ kept things smooth. Kept me chosen.

I was still young, still strong. But men didn’t see that. Or if they did, they didn’t value it. One dumped me when he discovered the soft pink channels of stretch marks cutting across my belly. A ‘sorry but it’s not for me’ kind of thing. Another asked if I’d “held up down there,” as though my vulva were a campsite after a storm. More than one man asked about my breasts. Whether they still looked good. If I’d consider plastic surgery.

In each encounter I chipped away a little more of myself and handed it to someone who, as a rule, did not care to have it. And sex was something that happened to me. I passed every touch through a complex set of filters to determine appropriate and expected reactions. Reactions that I believed men would like. I dissected my physical experience until it existed as theory in my mind. This was simply the cost of being desirable.

I don’t think I was trying to be loved. Love felt too grand. I just wanted to be allowed. Allowed to exist. To matter. Even, sometimes, just allowed to stay in the room. And if I wasn’t inherently valuable, then maybe I could reverse-engineer value, wring compliance from my shame and my body.

I ignored the parts that felt off, wrong, humiliating, even dangerous. I found more and more ways to blur the edges of my discomfort until I could alter myself without protest, physically, emotionally, sexually. I laughed when I wanted to cry, stayed when I wanted to leave, performed when I wanted to sleep. No matter how bad it was, the longer it lasted, the more I was worth. The more I had been allowed.



I got sober mainly for my children. It was a way to give them back their mother. Sobriety also gave me something I didn’t expect: brutal clarity. At first it came in flashes, loud, disorienting, sometimes unbearable. And in those moments, I saw how much I’d given away just to be tolerated. How much I’d absorbed and twisted into useless currency. And I imagined my daughters doing the same.

That was the line. If I wanted them to know something better, I had to stop doing it to myself.

Without alcohol, it was easier. The performances were harder to maintain. I couldn’t pretend I didn’t notice things. I couldn’t soften the sharpness of other people’s hands, words, expectations. And then, I didn’t want to be wanted anymore. I wanted something else. Something that would meet me where I was and ask for more, not less.

And that’s how I came to drystone walling.

In Scotland, drystone walls are cast across the land like a net, capturing centuries of labour and life. I grew up seeing them everywhere, marking boundaries, holding livestock, dividing the vastness of northern landscapes into manageable chunks. As a child, the walls seemed to be built, not by diligent human hands, but by the land itself.



I came to drystone in my mid-thirties, during a time when I felt like an almost-empty vessel. Thinned out, worn away. The weight of the stones in my hand sometimes felt like the only thing that stopped me from floating away. Their solidity gave shape to mine. I wasn’t looking for meaning, exactly. I just wanted to feel real again. Drystone offered that, not as metaphor, but as practice. Something I could do with my hands, my body.

Drystone is hard graft: slow, stubborn work in a fast, frictionless world. And in a culture obsessed with constant progress, that feels quietly radical. A resistance of sorts. The stones I use are shaped by the land; powerful forces over millions, sometimes billions of years. And then they are shaped by me. It’s my job to lift them, place them, pin them.

There’s no mortar. Everything is held together by fundamental mechanical forces. When you first start building, it’s hard to imagine the long-term effects of any of your decisions. Most seem inconsequential, and it’s near impossible to visualise the monumental obligations on one stone over decades, or how a waller’s impatience can mean the difference between a wall that lasts three hundred years and one that lasts just thirty.

My first attempts at building were clumsy; stones didn’t fit, didn’t stay, tumbled frequently. Each failure was humbling and instructive, teaching me to pay attention, to slow down, to value precision and patience over speed. When built properly, a drystone wall will stand for centuries. That’s simply what it was built to do.

The physicality of drystone quickly changed my understanding of strength. For years I trained in the gym, my results visible only in reflections, or judged in fleeting glances. At the wall, strength was quiet, non-negotiable, more than skin deep. It was necessary, and there was an honesty in this physical clarity that shifted how I saw my body: capable, useful. For me.

There’s a relentless lie that women are sold: that our worth is tied to being desired. That being wanted is proof that we exist in the right way. Or exist at all. I lived that lie for most of my life, built myself around it, but it always felt like borrowed power. Something that could vanish instantly, leaving me depleted, anxious, chasing the next affirmation. Over time, my sense of self thinned and my existence felt provisional, always one moment away from being worthless again.

I remember the day I built my first wall. Lower back aching, hands and arms weakened from the tough manual labour, I lay in bed that night and swiped through photos. Where there once was a gap, now stood a wall. I slid my thumb back and forth.

Gap, then wall. Gap, wall. Built by me.

Feeling proud, and some kind of powerful, I was aware of something shifting within me. In drystone, the finished product is directly related to physicality. There’s no separating the two. Looking at what I’d built, I knew without any doubt that my body had brought it into existence. This wall wasn’t just my first contribution to the long tradition of drystone in Scotland. No. It was something indisputable. A demonstration of the undeniable value of my physical form.

It wasn't just the fact of building the wall, but what it symbolised. I had spent a lifetime viewing my body through others’ eyes, measuring its value externally. Here, finally, was incontrovertible proof of my autonomy: my body as creator, capable entirely on its own terms.

Put simply, when I realised I could build a wall that would last hundreds of years, men wanting to fuck me felt a little irrelevant.

Desire is fleeting. It trades in moments, moves quickly, thrives on novelty, leaves little behind. Drystone is the opposite. Drystone trades in permanence.

I don’t think of it as empowering. That word has been softened too much, reshaped to be smaller, and superficial. What I felt in that moment (what I still feel now) wasn’t any of those things. It was solid, permanent, immovable.

I spent years disappearing, dismantling myself into being. Now I build. Gap, then wall. Where there was nothing, now something solid exists.

What I build will outlast every man who ever wanted me.





Adapted from Drystone - A Life Rebuilt by Kristie De Garis. Available at all good UK bookshops. International readers can order direct from Waterstones (for Europe) or my publisher Birlinn for rest of the world.