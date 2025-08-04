Even though the official launch date is 7th August, my book Drystone - A Life Rebuilt is already out in the world. Copies have made their way to Japan, Canada, the U.S., Europe, and of course, all around the UK.

It’s a strange feeling. I wrote this book alone, sitting on my bed with terrible posture, balancing a laptop and a life. And now it’s in readers’ hands. This is a quiet book from a debut author, and the fact that it’s resonating across the globe feels surreal, to be honest. The process of writing and publishing was long, and often lonely. There were stretches where I felt completely disconnected from what I was making, and from the world. But now the book is in readers’ hands, and that changes everything.

Readers come to a book for very different reasons than people in publishing or the media. They’re not reading to assess it, categorise it, or decide where it fits, how to sell it. They’re reading to connect. With the story, the voice, maybe even with something in themselves. So, for an author, this is the best part.



But getting a book into readers’ hands is harder than you think. Slowly, it’s happening. So I thought I’d share a quick update on what’s been going on with my debut memoir, Drystone – A Life Rebuilt.

Media

Lots of people, including me, have worked incredibly hard to get the book into the world, and I’m proud of what’s happened so far. Here’s a quick round-up:

A profile in The Bookseller

Selected by Caroline Sanderson as a Bookseller preview for August

A 2,000-word essay in The Times Magazine (with a front-page mention on the Saturday paper)

A book giveaway (that has now ended) by The Times

A reading of my essay on The Story podcast

Featured in a drystone walling article in Smithsonian Magazine

A feature interview in The Sunday Post

A photo essay published on Caught by the River



A feature in The Scotsman Magazine

I’m also really glad that many of the features and pieces out there have been written by me, rather than just being interviews. It’s meant I’ve been able to shape the tone, speak directly, and keep the work rooted in the writing itself.

First Press Review and Author Quotes

This weekend I received my first press review for Drystone - A Life Rebuilt from The Sunday Post and I am thrilled with it.



“Drystone by Kristie De Garis is a searingly honest, raw and visceral read, but it is also a hope-filled and sometimes funny memoir. In short, it is a triumph. Courageous and beautifully crafted like the drystone walls its debut author constructs…”



I’ve also been incredibly lucky to have the support of authors whose work I respect, and whose words carry real weight, I am so grateful for the generous things they’ve said about Drystone – A Life Rebuilt. I’ve linked websites so you can check out their work, all of which is excellent.

“An incredibly powerful debut, Drystone is an account of survival, strength, and quiet transformation that stays with you long after the final page. Written with clarity and compassion, it reflects not only life’s hardest moments, but its tender, deeply human ones too. A life-affirming work.”

— Rebecca Smith, author of Rural: The Lives of the Working Class

“Drystone doesn’t pull any punches, it’s shockingly frank but also has the most beautiful literary touch. The child picking up a satisfyingly smooth pebble, the adult surviving what is thrown at her.”

— Tracy King, author of Learning to Think

“Absorbing, enraging, funny and moving, like a Scottish mixed-race Monica Heisey with bonus dry stone walling. De Garis unpacks the effects of racism, intergenerational trauma, and undiagnosed neurodivergence on her relationships and life, deftly interweaving the work of walling with the slow, deliberated work of rebuilding something beautiful, functional and sustainable.”

— Polly Atkin, author of Some of Us Just Fall



'Written with raw clarity, acerbic humour and emotional honesty, Drystone is a memoir that expertly explores motherhood, the trauma of abuse, the female body and desire, and race. It is about all of these things, but is also rooted in relationships to place and landscape. It is written from the perspective of a single life, but with a sensitivity to the depth and breadth of it’s underlying themes that will make it speak to many other lives. Underpinning all this is the foundational narrative of learning to drystone wall that reshapes the author‘s relationship to their bodily experience, a narrative threaded through gently, solidly, carefully.'



— Kat Hill, author of Bothy

Events

I’ll be at Far From The Madding Crowd in Linlithgow on 27th August 2025 for a chat with bookseller Sally Pattle. You can buy tickets at the link. Buy my book on the day or bring one along and I’ll sign it for you.

More events will be announced soon.

Readers' Responses

Early readers have already been getting in touch. One thing I’ve heard consistently is that people are reading the book in one or two sittings. That means a lot to me. It was always important, despite the difficult subjects, that the book felt easy to read. These comments from Mastodon are my first ever reader reviews, and of course I am so, so happy to receive them:

‘The rollercoaster ride also shows us the makings of a strong foundation, for the life to come, of this odd fivesome family unit. It hints at a better life but doesn't stray into the realms of those feel-good films where everybody laughs and claps, at the end, for how amazing they all were to have survived intact. There's work to do. A lot of people need to read this book. I hope they can properly understand what's talked about, and why.’



’I'm up to Setting the Throughs. Powerful, repeated kicks to the gut. I can't stop thinking about your experiences, and they entered my dreams last night too. The book is constructed like a drystone wall. It will last.’

‘Finished Drystone – A Life Rebuilt by @kristiedegaris in one sitting. By turns enraging, inspiring, engrossing and very funny, this is an examination of a life through the art and craft of drystone walling. Such beautiful writing, highly recommended.’

‘What a beautiful read. Thank you. So compelling. I’ve just finished in less than a day. Traumatic in places, devastatingly honest and exposing; humorous too. I loved the almost evangelical drystone description, the in-built parallels and analogies. Everybody, especially men, would learn from this. I’ll be re-reading it and it’s firmly on my recommendation list.’

Thank you to everyone, from all over the world, who’s sent a message about what the book has meant to them. I also love to see the book out in the wild, so if you spot it in a bookshop, please do send a photo! Here’s my book in THE WINDOW of my local The Watermill Bookshop in Aberfeldy.

If you’ve read the book and feel able to leave a review on Amazon (even if you didn’t buy it there), it really helps. If Amazon isn’t your thing, a review anywhere would be appreciated.

What happens next?



Even though the book has felt like part of my life for years, this stage is really just the beginning. It’s only now, as people start reading, sharing, and sitting with it, that the book feels alive. This will be a year of engaging with readers, events, more writing etc etc.

I’m also (very tentatively) starting work on book two. It’s early days, and I’m still piecing it together, while muddling through the usual mix of excitement and trepidation. All normal, I’m told.



Want to order a copy of Drystone - A Life Rebuilt?

It’s available to order pretty much everywhere online or through your local independent bookshop. Here’s a link to Bookshop.org which directly supports indy bookstores.

