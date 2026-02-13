Write a novel in four months. Write 10,000 words in a week. Publish one blog post a day. I see these kinds of promises everywhere, surfacing repeatedly in newsletters and on timelines. Every day, another technique, another framework, another magic pill.

As someone who slogged through the process of writing a book, I understand the desire to find a system that makes writing faster. Creating something from nothing is inherently difficult. Placing the right words in the right order until they clearly represent characters, feeling and ideas is complex. Holding something as vast as a book in your head, and your life, for years is arduous. It is all hard, but the thing is, it is supposed to be.

Writing is a craft, a form of interpretive labour. Writers are not transcribers, they are realisers and translators. A book is not retrieved fully formed from memory, or pulled up in a full bucket from some deep creative well in your body. A writer’s time is spent deciding and discovering, crafting and correcting. Writing takes time not because the writer is inefficient, but because the process itself is time bound.

Speed is an industrial value. It belongs to assembly lines, logistics, and shareholders, it is a measure designed to optimise throughput. When speed becomes the dominant value in writing, something fundamental shifts and something fundamental is lost.

Alongside writing, I work in the traditional craft of drystone walling. In drystone, you begin by working slowly because you are learning the material. And not just once. Each type of stone demands a different way of working, and each wall presents a different set of challenges. Speed only comes, if it comes at all, after years of practice. Even then, it is limited by the body, by the conditions, and by the materials. Five years in, I still walk away from the wall all the time, frustrated, angry, unable to find the right stone. And even when I find the right stone, I am often unable to find the right place for it.

Like drystone, woodworking, stone masonry, or basket weaving, even with experience, every new piece begins unformed. You discover the shape of your writing as you work. You imagine it, design it, carve its outline, whittle, twine, chisel, sand, varnish.

What is lost in the pursuit of speed is not some romantic attachment to snail’s pace work, but accuracy, meaning, connection, and ultimately craft. The thinking that allows a sentence to really speak to readers. The coherence of theme, tone and style that arrives slowly over the course of 70,000 words and seventeen rewrites. It’s important to say that slow writing is not virtuous by default, just as fast writing is not neutral either. When speed becomes central to the process, entire kinds of work become impossible to make at all.

The interpretive part of writing requires more than skill. Most thoughts and ideas do not arrive fully formed. They appear tentatively, half shaped, and can only become fully known and understood through time and attention. When you write quickly, you are not simply putting words on a page in quicker succession, you are deciding in advance which thoughts and ideas are allowed to exist at all.

Writing at speed privileges what arrives first. The obvious phrasing, the familiar structure, a thought that you heard somewhere before. Industrial systems value repetition because their aim is consistency and scale. This makes sense when the goal is to produce the same thing over and over again, and this is why speed and standardisation are often found together.

Writing does not work this way. Each piece begins under different conditions, with different questions, ideas, and goals. The writer’s history matters too, where they excel, where they struggle, and the conditions of their health and their life. When speed becomes the focus, writing will tend toward already established shapes, simply because those shapes are easier to produce. Anything that deviates is more likely to be abandoned. It stands to reason, then, that work will begin to resemble other work, not because writers lack imagination, but because a system organised around speed will inevitably produce the same recognisable forms.

That is not what most of us are looking for when we read. And it is not what most writers want to write. None of us are searching for the efficient reproduction of something we already know. We read, and we write, because we want to encounter a mind at work, to be surprised by a line of thought, to be taken somewhere we could not have predicted in advance. We want our world to be expanded, to admire the view along the way, not to be rushed past vistas, mountains and sunsets a blur.

This is why speed changes the nature of what is written. It narrows the field of possibility. Writing becomes an act of selection, rather than an act of discovery. Many ideas only become visible through delay, through circling, through periods where nothing seems to be happening at all. When speed is prioritised, these phases are interpreted as failure or blockage, but they are integral to the work itself.

Part of the problem is that two very different things are collapsing into one. The craft of writing and the publishing industry now operate on overlapping timelines, and the priorities of one are increasingly treated as the priorities of the other.

Publishing works to schedules, seasons, and marketing cycles. It must. These priorities make sense for distribution and sales. They do not make sense for how thought or meaning are formed. But as the two merge, the demands of industry begin to masquerade as part of craft.



My publisher initially suggested a deadline of nine months for my book. As it was my first, and I had no real sense of what the process would demand, I asked for a year. In the end, it took eighteen months. Everything that transformed the manuscript from words on pages into a coherent piece of work happened after the nine-month mark. Had I delivered it then, even with publisher-sanctioned editing, it would have been a much diminished version of the book it became.

Around three of those eighteen months involved very little writing at all. I was stuck, frustrated, confused, thinking, unsure how to proceed. At the time, it felt like failure. It scared me too. In retrospect, it was essential. That apparent absence of progress was truly where my book found its shape.

Writing and publishing operate on overlapping timelines, but they answer to different values. When those values are confused, writers are taught to experience the necessary ‘slowness’ of thinking as a negative, something to overcome. To see pauses, false starts, and long stretches of apparent stagnation as evidence that something has gone wrong. But nothing has gone wrong. This is simply what it looks like to make something that has never existed before.

Share