Kristie De Garis

solanoire
2d

So true, for both writing and walling. I am very quick at lots of things but not those two.

I was lent a book about drystone walling once, written by someone high up (at the time) in the Drystone Walling Association. It described the history and practice of walling very well but, towards the end, talked about the marvel of the 'elite wallers' who distinguished themselves not only by their high level of skill but by their tremendous speed. I think he wrote that they could build 5 (or more) square metres of wall a day. I will never reach that speed! And, given that it's priced by wall surface area, I will never make a great hourly rate. But then I am usually repairing walls, taking time to not only get the feel of the stone, but digging stones out of the peat, barrowing in stone from nearby collapsed walls and ruins, having plenty tea breaks. You've got to enjoy it, after all.

As you draw out so well here, the same goes for writing. And the same goes for music composition. If you're experienced, you can often improvise something good on the spot but, even then, that apparently quick creation has been built on the foundations of years of training and trial and error and sheer time with the instrument.

How far astray have we gone as a culture when even our creative activities are now expected to be subjected to industrial metrics? I think it was Morris Berman, an American anthropologist, who noted how crazy it is to be measuring all of human life in terms of economic value. What a sad and shallow way to live.

Lyndsay Roberts Rayne
2d

I just sold a picture book (I am both author and illustrator) that has less than 500 words but which took me 2.5 years to get right. I found this a very soothing read. Thank you.

