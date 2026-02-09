The Urdu stone from ‘The Memory Stones’. A public memorial I made as part of the Remembering Together project. My grandfather spoke Urdu and placing this stone was an important personal moment for me.

The first stone is always the hardest. Not because it’s heavy, though it often is, but because it’s the beginning. And beginnings are hard.

I crouch low, palms gritty, knees damp from the grass. Cold seeps through my gloves as I pick up a stone, turning it in my hands before I place it on the ground. The day passes. The wall in front of me grows slowly, one stone at a time. Each held by friction, gravity, and skill. No mortar. No shortcuts.

Some stones seem drawn to their place, like they’ve been waiting, impatient. Others put up a fight, forcing you to use the more persuasive sides of hammers and chisels. Sometimes you pull a whole section apart and start again. The wall teaches precision, and patience. You don’t get to skip the hard parts.

At its core, drystone is a craft that’s about doing what you can with what you have. I think that’s part of what drew me to it. I understand that.

I grew up mixed-race in almost entirely white towns, in an almost entirely white Scotland. I was four, starting school, when I was first told by my mum not to tell anyone I was ‘part-Pakistani’. Racism wasn’t named, but I knew my uncles had been stabbed. I knew guns had been held to their heads. I knew my family lived with threats and fear, with angry jeers of ‘go back to where you came from’. I knew, too, that they were expected to build their futures, hopes and dreams, in that same world.

And they did try. They worked so hard, kept their heads down, held their pain close. And in doing so, passed it on, unrecognised, unspoken. They wanted to protect me from what they’d endured, and in many ways they did. But silence teaches its own lessons. I understood early that safety meant being small, agreeable, useful, ‘white’. With light skin and a willingness to abandon myself again and again, fitting in seemed possible. So I gave others only what I knew was safe to show.

Over the years, that broke me in a thousand ways. Quietly, at first: A body that wouldn’t sleep, a mouth that couldn’t say no, a life that belonged to others. Then, more loudly.

Depression. Rage I turned inward. I treated myself so poorly it became hard to care when others did too. I gave myself to people who confirmed what I already believed, that there was something wrong with me. I stayed in abusive relationships not because I didn’t recognise the harm, but because some part of me agreed. Some part of me thought, yes, this makes sense. I understand this.



I drank. A lot. Alcohol helped me become what other people wanted. I could dissolve internal and external boundaries, shape-shift more convincingly with a glass in my hand, and I’d been using it that way since I was fifteen. But in my twenties, it became something else. Oblivion. I drank to escape the constant noise of my own mind, the shame, the grief, the unfulfilled potential. I drank to forget the past, yes, but also the present, and a future I couldn’t let myself imagine, because I knew it was beyond me.

Too often, stories about land in Scotland are written from an easy distance. Mine is told from ground level, with dirt under its nails. Drystone walling is part of the story, but before that came the slow, uneven work of coming back to myself.

Recovery didn’t arrive as clarity or strength. It came in painful, ill-fitting fragments. In therapy sessions where I could barely speak. In medication that dulled the sharpest edges just enough to let me rest. It came in hard-fought, hard-won sobriety, in friendships where I tentatively practised being myself, in parenting my children. And it was there, with my daughters, that I finally saw a future and knew I had to find a way to build it.

Drystone walling arrived in the midst of these efforts, mirroring my life in unexpected ways.

It showed up as hard work. All-weather, physical, repetitive graft. It was about doing what I could with what I had, with what was right there in front of me. It was about building something strong before building something beautiful. Something that would last.



I learned to stack stone in Perthshire’s fields, alongside overgrown B-roads, and I’ve worked all over; from garden features in Angus to sandstone benches lochside in Balquihidder to sheep stells in Dunbartonshire. I’ve built in sleet, in clouds of midges, in the hard stillness of January mornings where the only way to separate stones from their frozen huddle is with a sledge hammer. In each place, the stones teach me something new. And I leave something behind.

One stone, one wall, one year at a time, slowly, self-loathing gave way to self-respect. I rebuilt a sense of self I could inhabit. A different way of thinking, of moving through the world, a life that didn’t depend on being liked or approved of. Nothing perfect but solid enough. And although belonging wasn’t something I was offered, I found ways to claim it.

That act of claiming may be quiet, but it isn’t passive. It’s physical. Intentional. I am Scottish, and I love Scotland, not as an idea, but in the most real way. I shape the land here with my hands. Every wall I build becomes part of place and history. A visible record of presence, of skill, of care. Some days I build gently, some days I build in defiance. Against silence, against erasure, against every time, every way, someone told me that I didn’t belong.



The belonging I’ve found is not the kind you’re granted, nor the kind that can be revoked. It’s the kind you make with your own hands. A record, not of acceptance, but of shaping a life, and the land, until it bears your mark.



