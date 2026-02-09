Kristie De Garis

Kristie De Garis

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tygre Merritt's avatar
Tygre Merritt
Feb 9

If your walls are as beautiful as your words, they must be amazing.

Reply
Share
Ann Elizabeth Kay's avatar
Ann Elizabeth Kay
7h

Breathtaking piece 🫶🏻

Reply
Share
10 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Kristie De Garis · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture