It’s a piece about racism, identity, and belonging explored through landscape, stone, and the question of what endures.

That act of claiming belonging in this essay may be quiet, but it isn’t passive. It’s physical. Intentional. I am Scottish, and I love Scotland, not as an idea, but in the most real way. I shape the land here with my hands. Every wall I build becomes part of place and history: a visible record of presence, of skill, of care. Some days I build gently, some days I build in defiance. Against silence, against erasure, against every time, every way, someone told me that I didn’t belong.

The belonging I’ve found is not the kind you’re granted, nor the kind that can be revoked. It’s the kind you make with your own hands. A record, not of acceptance, but of shaping a life, and the land, until it bears your mark.

THE STONE IS HEAVY IN MY HANDS

The stone is heavy. The sky is unsettled, clouds shifting. Sun. Then shadows. My fingers search the rough surface for a hold. My body tightens around the boulder, adjusting, compensating as I move. With shallow, controlled breaths, jaw set, forearms straining, I make my way towards the wall. Slow progress. Even through gloves, I can feel the cold air biting at my knuckles. My grip loosens. The stone lands harder than I intended, and the wall rattles beneath its weight.

I take a moment to stretch. Hands on my lower back, face towards the sky, fingers flexing. I push the tension from my body. Leaning down again, I move the stone, pushing one side then the other, into place. With one hand on the wall, I reach into the red bucket at my feet: a fistful of hearting—stones that bind the wall together. I tuck these small shards carefully around the bulk of the larger stone. Each placed by hand, with intent. Into the long memory of the land.

Stones have been here long enough to witness every birth, every civilisation. Structures built by hands we will never know are a quiet record of those who shaped the land. No names in history books. No faces cast in bronze. Their work is their monument. From the ground up.

The past is in the stones. In the way I build. Carried forth in memory and blood. The past is in my hands, too. In the same long, tapered fingers as my grandfather. Small hands in my grandmother’s garden. Rough brown twine, and a pocket full of knots. Her hands on mine, pruning roses with heavy secateurs. Greenhouse tomato tang as I plucked red and orange jewels, warm and heavy, from their vines.

To build with stone is to be fully present. I notice everything. The sensations in my body, every shift in my mind: strength, fatigue, relaxation, pain, calm, frustration, satisfaction. And all around me, the changing light, the shifting seasons, the arrivals and departures of life in all its forms.

My grandfather left Pakistan after Partition. He settled in Glasgow. Met my Norwegian-Irish grandmother at a party. They fell in love. Had a family. Lived in fear. Almost lost their lives. Lost a lot.

As a child, the stories came in fragments. Overheard in conversations I wasn’t supposed to hear. Later, in passing mentions from my mother. A knife attack here. A gun threat there. Uncle Zahid’s scar, made by a sword. All spoken casually, never framed as ‘racism’. Just things that happened. Like weather. Like luck.

Only in adulthood did I wonder why they didn’t leave—because they knew the same life was waiting for them wherever they went.

Back then, racial slurs were TV noise. Despite the fear she felt hearing ‘Paki’, my mum says my grandfather laughed. She still smiles when she tells the story. It was good to see him happy. In our family, there are just things that were. My Pakistani grandfather laughed at the slurs on TV. And so my mother remembers her father’s laughter.

There will always be missing pieces. I never met my grandfather, but I have carried him within me all my life. Yes, in my genetics. Also in the gaps. In the things not said. In my mother’s face when she mentioned his name. In the stories that ended with a sigh or a glance away. The handful of Urdu words she remembered. The smell of curry, made from his family recipe. Testing flour for chapatis between his fingers, the same way he tested soil in his garden. His handmade tools. A branch and twigs, bound into a broom, rough and heavy in my hands.

My grandfather was a gardener, part of a team caring for Glasgow’s green spaces. Shaping the world around him. Leaving a mark. He stayed in that job for years, until an accident at work. After the amputation, he spent months in hospital, and no colleagues visited. His health declined, and tuberculosis took him three years before I was born.

I’ve sat in rooms where my whiteness was assumed. Where racism was casual. Rigid. I laughed. I nodded. It was muscle memory. I had learned how to make myself disappear. And in disappearing, I found safety. That’s when I understood why my granddad laughed too.

No one knew. That was the problem. No one knew, and I let them not know. Every time I stayed silent, I lost something. A tie severed. A name. A history. A way to belong. I lived as though I could choose what parts of me mattered. This created a powerful tension. In my life. In myself. And deep shame. Existing where belonging felt impossible.



When I finally faced the trauma, I had to reckon with what I had buried. But I didn’t yet know that reckoning was more than remembering. It meant holding each fragment of myself up to the light. Deciding what to carry forward. What to leave behind.

Leaving Edinburgh, I was already half gone. Parts of me lost to self-loathing. The rest to alcohol. I told myself that moving to the countryside would bring ease. In Perthshire, among the hills, the big sky, the silence, the space, maybe I would finally disappear.

I did not disappear. Instead, I was exposed. Too much space. Nowhere to hide.

In the city, distraction was easy. In Perthshire I had to look. At first, I didn’t know how. How to peel back the layers of the world. How to notice. Then, everywhere, drystone walls. Weathered. Purposeful.

I’d always felt connected to stone. As a child in Caithness, it was ever-present. In the scarped, wind-battered cliffs. In the drystone walls cast across the land like a net. Scattered brochs, cairns, standing stones. Stone held thousands of years of life on the land. Not one history, but many. Pictish stones. Norse place names. This land had never belonged to one people. One time. It had always been many things at once.

Hands on a mossy stone, stubborn and proud among ruins. For a moment, I felt close to those who lived before. Closer, perhaps, than to the people around me.

It was a friend who took me to Craignavar. Off the main track at Newton, boots sinking in soft ground, we followed desire lines in the grass. And as we walked, the stone made itself known. On that hill above the River Almond, the past was not distant. It was there: in the rough grey stone. The rush of water. The sheep scattering. It was there in the loyal gable ends. Resolute corners. Defiant cheekends. It had been twenty years since I’d laid my hands on a stone. Yet, at Craignavar, I found myself crouching to place my fingers on lichen-covered boulders.

The stones were solid. Unyielding. But not without life. They held history and stories. Raw in those early days of sobriety, with the past all around me, I wondered: was it time to tell mine?

But speaking meant dismantling what had kept me safe. It meant rebuilding. Slow learning. Unsteady steps. Choosing the right stones. Graft.

I grew up believing that self-knowledge was something whole, already formed within me. No one told me about the parts I would bury. The pieces I would ignore. Others crushed beneath what felt necessary. I’d let the world shape me, tell me how to exist. I had no idea how to rebuild, or if my hands could hold the weight—lift what mattered into place.

I told myself that learning drystone would be steady. Meditative. Innate. Ancient. Natural.

It was all of those things, but built on a foundation of hard graft. Of failure as much as progress. Awkward angles. Stubborn shapes. Tired muscles. Cold hands. Stones splitting. Starting again. Swearing. You tell yourself you’ll never do it again. You do it anyway.

Stone won’t accept imposition. At best, you negotiate. Hammer in hand, the wins are never more than hard-won compromise. You test. You adjust. You try again. No shortcuts. The only way to learn—stone, yourself—is to have a hand in it. Build from the ground up.

Slowly, I learned my edges. Then I pushed past them. No longer braced for collapse, I began to take up space. And separate from expectation and comparison, I was expansive.

I had spent my life explaining. Shifting. Defending. With stone, I only had to show up and do the work. Nothing beyond presence and commitment. And at the end of the day, I stepped back and saw proof. My walls as a part of the landscape, threaded into its history. A conversation unbroken over centuries.

Looking at the night sky leaves a lump in my throat. I can’t see a constellation without thinking how my ancestors saw the same shape. How it predates, and will outlast, us all. Stone gives me something similar. Millions of years old. Sometimes billions. Created by powerful natural forces. But unlike the stars, I can hold it in my hands. Shape it with a hammer. Stack it in such a way that someone two hundred years from now will see those stones—lifted by my body, placed by my fingers—and know something of my intent.

For most of my life, I couldn’t imagine a future. Now I build walls that will endure for generations. A small mark on the timeline of human history. Every stone placed is proof: I was here. He was too. And the land holds us both.

