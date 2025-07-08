



It doesn’t matter how well something is written. It doesn’t matter that it took months to write, or that what you are reading often lived in someone’s body for years before it could be named. If it isn’t shocking or soothing, it is deprioritised. By audiences, by editors, by algorithms.

Some say reading about everyday harm is just too much. Too hard. They don’t engage because they’re overwhelmed, because the world already feels like too much. I understand, the world often feels like too much. But many of those same people binge documentaries about serial killers and stay glued to grim headlines, eyes wide, hungry for more.

Rewarding Spectacle, Ignoring Truth

So, maybe it’s not trauma they avoid. Perhaps it’s the sense that they might be implicated: by what they’ve tolerated, ignored, or even benefited from. People don’t really want to consider their silence, their friends, the dynamics they’ve accepted, the systems they depend on. They avoid discomfort because discomfort asks something in return. And most people don’t know what to do with that, so they keep scrolling.

I know this, because I’ve seen it happen. When I write about violence that is slow, cumulative, hard to name, most people stay silent. When I post photographs of mountains, or flowers or of a drystone wall I’ve built, the post is popular. When I write about the systems that shaped me, poverty, racism, male entitlement, the engagement vanishes. There’s a kind of selective visibility that rewards performance and punishes plain truth.

This is what I mean by the overlooked harms of the attention economy: the way the world looks away when women speak openly about the kind of harm that happens every day.

The boss who laughs off a harassment complaint as overthinking. The judge who blames a young woman’s assault on the length of her skirt or how many drinks she had. The male friend who says, "Well, he’s always been decent to me." Everyone who told you you were too sensitive, too angry, not a team player. These are the bricks in the infrastructure of harm. They teach us what harm is allowed to look like.

We say we’re horrified by violence against women, but we’re often indifferent to the conditions that make it possible. We look away while a shoddy foundation is laid, then act shocked when the house collapses.

The Architecture of Harm

Take the Gisèle Pélicot case in France. Over nine years, her husband drugged her and arranged for dozens of men, himself included, to rape her while she was unconscious. The truth only emerged when he was arrested on unrelated charges and police found extensive footage of the abuse, footage that made the horror undeniable. In 2024, he and more than fifty men were convicted.

Gisèle waived her anonymity. She insisted on a public trial and stood in front of cameras to describe what had been done to her. The world watched, and was rightly horrified. But it was horror at something extreme, something we all agreed was clearly wrong. The behaviour was aberrant, the harm unmistakable, the monster recognisably a monster. It allowed for outrage, but not reflection. Disgust, but not discomfort. You could feel something without ever feeling implicated.

Extreme violence begins with basic entitlement: the belief that some people are worth more than others, that one group must give something up so another can have what it wants. These beliefs are maintained every day in ways so mundane we barely notice: awkward laughs, looking away, silences. The small things are not separate from the worst things. They are the groundwork, the quiet, everyday architecture that makes the worst possible.

We want to know we’re on the right side. We want to look at a situation and know that we would never do that. That we are good, not bad. We want stories that reassure us that harm is something for other people in darker corners of the world. Not in our homes, our workplaces, our friendships. But the truth is that we’re all involved. Not just through action, but through inaction too. By what we choose to notice, and what we choose to ignore.

The kind of harm I often write about doesn’t let us off the hook. It doesn’t offer an obvious monster. It also doesn’t offer closure. It asks us to look more closely at the people and patterns we already know.

The media attention economy is built on engagement, and nothing engages like outrage, horror, moral certainty, and of course, moral superiority. These are the drivers of clicks, shares, and ad revenue. And this isn’t just user behaviour, it's editorial strategy.

Addicted to Outrage and Relief

Neurologically, novelty, fear, and satisfaction all trigger dopamine. And our brains don’t discriminate. Whether what we’re seeing is joyful or horrifying, our reward system lights up. That’s why watching a human die on camera, or hearing the graphic details of a woman’s murder, can become addictive. The more we’re exposed, the more we crave, but the less we actually feel.

Escapism works the same way. A baby laughing. A dog with the zoomies. A man giving a homeless person five hundred pounds. These stories soothe. A quiet signal that everything is fine, nothing is required. Keep watching.

There is nothing wrong with novelty or comfort. We need both. The problem is when they become the only thing we can tolerate. When only the very worst or the very best is visible, we start to believe that is all that exists.

Mainstream outlets know what works. Escapism, spectacle or harm framed as good versus evil, villain versus victim, with the reader safely on the right side. That drives traffic. But ordinary harm, the kind that suggests complicity or implicates the systems we depend on, is harder to sell.

The Cost of Avoidance

This isn’t about blame. It’s about awareness. If we do not disrupt our own patterns, if we do not protect our attention, we become complicit. Not because we are bad people, but because our brains are being trained in ways that harm us. First, individually. Then, collectively.

If we want to see the world as it is, not just as it performs for us, we have to seek out complexity. We have to resist the reflex to scroll past what makes us uncomfortable, or even bored. But awareness alone isn’t enough, because repetition itself wears us down.

Psychologists call this psychic numbing. The more suffering we witness, the more hopeless it feels. What’s the point in caring, when nothing ever changes?

Some stories don’t just wear us out, they expose us. They don’t just make us sad, they make us feel seen in ways we didn’t ask for. They show us our blind spots, our past silences, our small acts of complicity.

Discomfort isn’t just pain. It’s the hot flicker of cognitive dissonance, the emotional prickle when something threatens you. It’s the moment you read something and feel defensive, then guilty, then confused. The urge to dismiss creeps in: this is too much, too negative, too self-righteous. But that discomfort is where change begins. Instead, we swipe away, seeking something more obvious, less confronting. That threat-response doesn’t mean the story is wrong. In fact, it often means it’s true.

And this is another kind of disengagement, quieter, perhaps more common. A psychological threat is something that unsettles your sense of who you are or how the world works. A story that challenges your belief in fairness, in people, in yourself, can feel dangerous. It can disrupt your internal order, your moral self-image, and that is something most people will go out of their way to avoid. Especially when it’s sandwiched between a recipe and a thirst trap.

So we look away. Not because we inherently don’t care, but because we don’t know what to do with what we’ve just seen; in the world, in ourselves.

Retraining Attention

These psychological responses are not failures. They are human. Our brains are wired to seek resolution, to protect us from overwhelm. But instead of helping us hold complexity, the attention economy trains us to escape it. It rewards reaction, not reflection, and over time, we lose patience for anything that doesn’t fit that cycle, even when it is exactly what we need to understand.

We are drawn to stories that confirm what we already believe. Men are only monsters when they do things we can all agree are monstrous. Good will prevail. Or we choose stories that let us feel good for caring. Pélicot’s story, horrific as it is, provides both: a clear villain, and justice served.

Over time, this doesn’t just change what we consume, it changes what we’re capable of. Our attention spans shrink, our empathy dulls, our tolerance for ambiguity vanishes. We become less able to think critically, to sit with what is unresolved. And those aren’t optional skills. They’re survival tools, and we need them more than ever.

None of this is inevitable, but it is very profitable. Media platforms lean into these reflexes because novelty keeps us scrolling, and scrolling keeps them solvent. The more emotionally binary a story is, the better. Everything else, the complex, the ordinary, gets quietly sidelined.

But if our attention can be trained in one direction, it can be trained in another. And it must be. That means consciously limiting social media use. Turning off notifications. Choosing slower media. Reading full articles. Seeking out voices that challenge us. Paying attention to the things that don’t flatter us, don’t perform for us, and don’t tell us what we want to hear.

Our attention shapes our thinking. Our thinking shapes the world. What we notice, and what we ignore, influences not only our ability to feel empathy, but our politics, our parenting, our journalism, and our tolerance for injustice.

Without change, we will become a culture that only recognises harm when it is extreme, then more extreme, then the most extreme. And we will keep mistaking visibility for importance, strong feelings for truth, comment sections for nuance. The scaffolding that made it all possible will be invisible to us, and so will the conditions required for change.

That is the overlooked harm of the attention economy. Not just what it shows us, but what it slowly makes us unable to see.