Kristie De Garis

Rere de Rara
Aug 8

Thank you for putting this into words so accurately and honesty - it resonated deeply.

Forrest
Jul 8

So well written and brilliantly said. I experienced an example of this in my early 20s when it came to light that a friend was physically abusing his wife. My partner and I had a clear line that it wasn’t okay, I touched base with my friend and expressed my concern and feelings about how she being treated (though admittedly I would’ve probably said a few things differently now and with more confidence), and we ended the friendship with him because no we were not going to play nice when that was happening. We were the only friends to take this stance and lost all our other friends because of it. The couple was a huge part of our life, he was my partner’s boss at the time, and of course he had some wonderful qualities, but it became so clear that those things don’t negate the harm he’d done, and we may have felt differently if he was willing to change or take steps to prevent that behavior of his which he was not. Of course this is a more extreme example of the ways in which we allow terrible things to happen out of fear of change and being uncomfortable, but like you said, there are so many smaller versions of it that happen all the time. I don’t always know the answer - speaking up when a family member says something harmful about a woman or homophobic, not turning a blind eye to violence but also walking the line of what one can do countries away if not just hold those people close, talk to my politicians who fund these evil wars, and ask my family to consider the lives of people far away but still just as valuable as ours. It takes a certain level of bravery and a willingness to make others uncomfortable when fighting the good fight, and it takes a good amount of self work to sift through it all and surface our own hurts from the ways we’ve been mistreated or witnessed others getting mistreated. I know I haven’t finished that process. And I don’t always know how to navigate it online with so many strong opinions, people waiting for the right someone to come along so they can unload on them. I do sometimes find myself wondering what battles are worth fighting. I see some who take extreme views because of the harm they’ve experienced and witnessed, and I hope that’s a step on the path of healing. Rage and anger are valid and can be very healing feelings, but I find that I don’t want to get lost there. Lump everything and everyone up in that. But use it as a force, as a lie detector, as a means for holding people more accountable, including myself. Our news cycle is evident of what sells, as you said. A small hope I hold is that we read more honest, less flashy writing. That we pause at the art and the photography that isn’t just of someone’s body in a cool place abroad but is more subtle, makes us think, slows us down. That we take time to comment or to write and start a conversation that has more depth than just pointing fingers or breeds our own inner sense of jealousy and inadequacy.

So there’s a mini novel for you - if I’ve learned anything about myself, it’s that I’m not concise. Thanks for this piece. I really enjoy your writing. It’s honest and it explores things I don’t always have words for.

