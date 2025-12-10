Kristie De Garis

Kristie De Garis

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
anna's avatar
anna
Dec 12

I was one of the askers, so thank you very much! It put into words for me what has always been hard in my relationship with my parents, and that is that they have always been quite leaky in the self control area. I don’t blame them at all - they were both shipped off to boarding school before age 12 and were determined to Do It Differently with us. But that made some things difficult and I can now talk about it better.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Kristie De Garis · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture