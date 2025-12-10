I wrote this as a note, and a thread on Mastodon, but I’ve been asked to turn it into an easily shareable post.

Parenting is hard. Good parenting is harder.

A lot of people are struggling right now. It is an unusually difficult period of history to raise kids. I struggle too, with so much of what modern parenting demands.

My journey as a parent has been long and difficult, and I’ve learned an awful lot along the way. I don’t love giving parenting advice, after all I’m raising my kids not yours, but I thought I would share the things that have made the biggest difference in my relationship with my children. Each has required a lot of work and a lot of energy, but now that they are firmly in place, they allow us all to live with some ease.

Parenting is not about controlling children. It’s about controlling yourself.

I remind myself of this all the time. 99% of the work is internal. Managing my own reactivity, my tiredness, my triggers, my expectations. My children follow the emotional temperature I set, not the words I say. This is most of the effort that is required in parenting that works.

I learn from people who know more than I do.

I read a lot. I ask questions. I change my mind. I don’t treat parenting like something I’m meant to instinctively understand. Good information makes me a better parent.

I read about neurodevelopment really early on.

Not to optimise my children or turn their childhood into a project, but to understand what’s realistic for a nervous system at different ages. Most conflict in family life comes from expecting a child to do something their brain simply cannot do yet. Once I saw the developmental picture, so much dropped into place: the struggles, the gaps, the limits.

I model what I want them to learn.

I can’t expect calm if I never show it. I can’t expect accountability if I never apologise. I can’t expect emotional maturity if I am always defensive. Kids learn more from what we do than what we say. We spend so much time analysing children’s behaviour when, in reality, the most effective place to intervene is in ourselves.

I don’t argue with my children about their reality.

If they tell me how something felt to them, even if they say I said something I don’t remember saying, or that my tone was harsh when I thought it wasn’t, I try not to argue. They’re describing their perception, their experience. Mine is just a different one, not a more accurate one.

I don’t moralise. I problem-solve.

I don’t frame my children’s behaviour as ‘good’ or ‘bad’, even in my own head. Adults forget how hard the things we expect of kids actually are. We struggle with the same impulses (screens, self-control, distraction, overwhelm) but when a child struggles, it’s suddenly ‘bad behaviour.’ Moralising turns ordinary human difficulty into shame, guilt, and fear. I’m not interested in that. If something’s going wrong, I stay neutral, look at what’s driving it, and we problem-solve together. I don’t see the behaviour as a character flaw, I see it as information.

I try to make it easy for my children to succeed.

If my child is struggling, I assume the problem is the environment, not them. I build supports in before things go wrong: visual cues, low-friction systems, fewer steps, fewer demands at once. I don’t set them up for failure and then react to it. Most ‘discipline problems’ are actually design problems.

I won’t engage in behaviours that degrade the relationship.

If my kids are having an off day or not doing what they need to do, I don’t slip into endless nagging, threats, or power struggles. Nothing is worth undermining the trust we’ve built. I’d rather pause, reset, and rethink my approach than win a battle that costs the relationship. Connection first; everything else follows from that.

I started early, and I built intentionally.

I knew from my own experiences as a child that connection and trust don’t just appear when you suddenly need them. So, I tried to build them in early, quietly, and intentionally. Not perfectly, just consistently enough, long before anything was tested.

If you didn’t start early, it’s not too late.

Relationships can be rebuilt at any stage. You can always course-correct. You can always apologise, change your approach, take responsibility. Trust will grow whenever you start offering it.

In the end, it’s on me.

The good behaviour, the difficult behaviour, it all comes from the environments that I, as a parent, create, the patterns I build, the tone I set. If something isn’t working, I assume I played a role in creating the conditions for it. That’s not blame, it’s agency. If I helped shape it, I can help change it.