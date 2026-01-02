Kristie De Garis

Kristie De Garis

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Genevieve's avatar
Genevieve
9h

It has taken me till the age of 65 to wake up to the idea expressed so beautifully here, that continuing is a valuable option as the year ticks over. Thank you!! All this damn productivity-driven assessing and reporting to oneself is just nauseating, isn’t it. I’m pleased with a few things I did this year, but more in the sense of “ finding a place to trust and then trying out trusting it for a while (Corita Kent, paraphrased.) Continuing is a subtler process than setting resolutions. Thank you for your wise words.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
CoveredInSound's avatar
CoveredInSound
2h

"Some may suggest that I make resolutions or plans within my limitations, but with respect, go fuck yourself" So much this!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
10 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Kristie De Garis · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture