I have a dirty mouth. A real wash-it-out-with-soap-and-water mouth. And off the page, where it matters, I am rarely serious. But also very fucking serious. In my experience, life only ever calls for reverence or irreverence. Nothing in between.

Online, though, and especially in my writing, I’ve noticed how earnest I’ve become. Soulfully earnest. Solely earnest. I mean everything I say, I believe everything I’m saying, but I don’t entirely recognise the person saying it.

There’s a lot going on beneath this choice. Fear of being misread. Fear of being dismissed as stupid, unserious or unkind. Earnestness is me putting on my good coat before opening my mouth. It’s my mum ironing even my pants and socks every day before school. It’s me, aggressively pronouncing all my ts on the first day of uni, under the false impression that men would only put their dicks into mouths that weren’t also gloriously full of sloppy glottal stops.

Earnestness sounds like someone who knows which fork to use. I do, because I worked silver service shifts while fucking up university. It sounds educated, which I am, just informally. It sounds like someone who would never, under any circumstances, allow ‘cunt’ to become part of their everyday vocabulary. I say it all the time. I love saying it. My youngest child’s first swear word, read aloud from a message on my phone, was ‘cunt’.

Part of this, too, is being a woman, which means I’m allowed exactly one personality. ‘Nice.’ It means that I have to prove to you all every day that I am not a dumb bitch or a mean girl. That I mean well. That I am committed to trying really hard to be understood.

And being a mother. And being over forty. And living a hard life. Earnestness is how I prove I truly care about my children. It’s how I apologise for saggy tits and the fact that nearly everything interests me more than sex. It’s how I make my trauma palatable.

Earnestness is also knowing my place as a mixed-race woman. It’s not making white people uncomfortable by telling them that, increasingly, one of the hardest parts of racism is how predictable it is. Always on my fucking toes. Keeping my head down. Being charitable. Being measured. Toeing the line.

Irreverence and humour are a gamble. They ask others to do more of the work. They are not preemptively soothing or reassuring. They assume a shared intelligence and risk finding out there isn’t one. They trust you to catch up, or not.

I have been diligently earning irreverence through earnestness, living within my means, and using my meagre savings to buy goodwill. With my voice shaking, already suitably chastised, I ask if it’s maybe, perhaps, no worries if not, time to run up some debt.