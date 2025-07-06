The Sunday Post ran a piece on me today. My first interview about the book. The piece itself is well written. It does a very good job of capturing important parts of my story with care and clarity in less than a thousand words. Sally has laid out some difficult truths without caveats, without feeling the need to soften them. I appreciate that. She was also incredibly thoughtful and respectful throughout the process. But I’ve been reading and re-reading the headline, “Survivor of rape and racism on quest to rebuild her life… one stone at a time”, and I can’t get past it.

Because while all of that is true, yes, I’ve lived through those things, I didn’t write Drystone – A Life Rebuilt to tell a story of trauma and redemption. I wrote it to tell a story of structure. Of rebuilding, yes, but also of craft, labour, motherhood, landscape, identity, and quiet authority. There is pain in it, but there’s so much more than pain.

I spent years writing with precision and restraint. Every line is intentional, what I disclose and what I do not. It isn’t only about what happened to me. It’s about why it happened, and how I held it, reshaped it, resisted it. It is about the body. About work. About women. About extracting yourself from the roles and stories that are thrust upon you.

I did not write this book to confess, I wrote it to construct. And that distinction matters. Especially for women. Especially for women like me.

I know this is how media works. I know it is not personal. And maybe part of what feels strange is just the shock of recognition. Seeing my own difficult past reflected back at me in someone else’s words. Even when it’s handled thoughtfully, there’s something surreal about reading your life in print, condensed and made legible for others. I don’t recognise it immediately as mine, not because it’s incorrect, but because it’s filtered, framed. And that can feel, momentarily, like being gawked at rather than heard.



I wrote a book in private. Quietly, carefully, over years. I worked on it in the margins of everything else, (parenting, jobs, daily life, healing), and I shaped something that felt honest and complete. And now, it’s out in the world. Other people will read it. They will respond, summarise it. They will frame it in ways that make sense to them. That’s part of publishing, part of being read, but it’s still strange. That shift from deep personal work to something public. It is unsettling, even when expected.

I am no longer just the writer. I am the subject.