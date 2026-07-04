



Hello, All.



Just a wee note to say that I won’t be doing much writing here for a while because I am working, instead, on paid writing work. Which, unsurprisingly, I prefer. I am also not blessed with the good health and energy levels to write for money, exist in this complicated world, raise my kids in this complicated world, and write for free. I am also not sure that I feel comfortable writing for free any longer unless it feels important that I do.



My most recent piece was in the Times. You can read it here. It’s about what ‘summer body’ means to someone who is chronically ill. It’s a dry, brutally honest piece and very much in my voice. Here’s another photo of me in my full body mosquito suit.



‘On the hill, between the hat and the fetish-adjacent fashion statement made by the mosquito suit, those who pass might assume that my summer body and I are very, very lost on our way to Berghain.’



Hope you’re all having a good summer.













