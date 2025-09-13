Authors aren’t supposed to do this.

Once a book is published, it is said to belong to readers. Roland Barthes called this “the death of the author”: his attempt to free literature from the chokehold of biography and intention, to let readers find their own meaning. But what was meant to dismantle one kind of authority has only shifted it to another. The critic’s. Too often, that authority extends beyond the text, passing judgment not on the work but on the writer’s identity, illness, or likeability. This essay is about the habits of criticism itself: what it elevates, what it dismisses, and what those choices reveal about authority and bias in our literary culture.



Within publishing, reviews are coveted. When I told an author friend that my memoir Drystone – A Life Rebuilt would be reviewed in a newspaper, she said that in itself was a victory. She was right. Thousands of books are published in the UK each year, and only a fraction are reviewed in national outlets. Of those, women’s books make up a persistent minority. In 2017, only 26% of books reviewed in the London Review of Books were by women, and just 18% of the reviewers were women. More recently, analysis of UK newspapers found that only 26.5% of nonfiction books reviewed were by women, even though women make up the majority of readers. The picture hasn’t shifted much in over a decade. To be reviewed at all is rare, to be a woman reviewed is rarer still.

It’s also important to say that I’m not opposed to negative reviews. Literary criticism is its own craft, a formal way of assessing books in a way that doesn’t happen elsewhere. Because it carries such cultural authority, it has the power to act as a leveller, to recognise good writing on its own terms, no matter who wrote it or how it was marketed. Even a harsh review that dissects form and style still honours the author by taking their work seriously.

To respond to a review is to risk being called thin-skinned. Yet there is a difference between defensiveness and discernment. There is a thrill in having your work interrogated with precision, and a degradation in seeing it pushed aside by stereotype and bias. The first makes you a better writer, the second makes you want to stop writing.

I have been warned there may be a cost to saying this. Critics might feel I am disparaging the whole profession, coverage could disappear, any chance at prizes slip away while I am labeled as ‘difficult’. If that is true, the message is unmistakable. If criticism can’t itself be criticised without risk, then the system is rigged to reward silence.

N.B. I use my review as a case study because it illustrates habits I see repeatedly in literary criticism. My aim is not to settle scores with a reviewer but to show how criticism works. What it elevates, what it dismisses, and what those choices reveal about authority and habit in our literary culture. These habits don’t begin or end with one reviewer; they are structural, and they shape how books are read more broadly. I focus on my own review as there is no need to subject fellow authors’ work to further misrepresentation in order to make the point.

What follows is a 2,500-word essay on literary criticism. It represents my personal opinion and analysis, based on quotations from a published review. It is offered for the purposes of fair comment, criticism and review.

The review began, not with my book, but with men.

Calum Robinson’s book on woodworking, a grandfather’s proverb about stone, and Buenaventura Durruti, whose words the review seems to wish I’d quoted. The review says it had hoped for ideas about resilience and fitting in.

To me, the disappointment was telling, the preference was obvious. Resilience should be abstract, grand, aphoristic. The sort that works well embroidered on a cushion. What my book offers is something else entirely: embodied resilience. Built stone by stone, bruise by bruise, year by year, while living through poverty, racism, misogyny, addiction, and self-hatred.

When the review reached for examples, perhaps only men came to mind. But Nan Shepherd wrote the Cairngorms in stone and ice; Dolores Ibárruri gave voice to revolution (¡No pasarán!) in the same Spain that produced Durruti; and, to quote my Scottish grandmother, who kept a rose garden and wore her name in Urdu on a chain around her neck: “Don’t let the bastards get you down, Hen.” So why does a review of a memoir by a mixed-race woman reach for white men? It isn’t inevitable, and it signals more about the review’s frame than about my book.

Readers are told: “Whether you get along with this book can be ascertained by your reaction to a couple of sentences: ‘We would be a sober, platonic-throuple-parented, neurodivergent, anti-racist, anti-sexist, anti-COVID blended household. It felt surprisingly uncomplicated.’”

To lift two lines from late in the book and hold them up as the measure isn’t literary criticism. If we’re playing lucky dip with sentences, let’s position “Caithness is flat and vast and lies prostrate to a wind pushed inland by the thuggish North Sea” or “PETITE BRUNETTE GIVES AWESOME HANDJOB” as definitive. Absurd, obviously. Each is real, each is mine, but none stands as representative without the frame that holds it. My guess as to why this line was chosen as the litmus test is that it names identity, which is so often read as self-indulgent, performative, even didactic. Perhaps the politics of identity only feel frivolous if yours have never worked against you.

The review then chooses to linger on “anti-COVID” (“I don’t think many people were pro-Covid”), and on “Covid informed”, adding “although I’m unsure what that means”. I find this odd, given how little of the book concerns these topics. What I do make clear is how Long Covid affected my daughter: the A&E panic when she shook uncontrollably in my arms for hours, the sudden shift, at sixteen to sleeping eighteen hours a day. Four years on, she is still unwell. Anti-COVID and COVID-informed simply mean working every day against the effects of the virus, and protecting her from reinfection. That is not an indulgence, nor a comment on anyone else’s decisions. It is a necessary, difficult reality that many share. To me, the review’s phrasing echoes a familiar ableist pattern, framing survival strategies as overreaction and long-term illness as irrelevant. It also signals a broader cultural refusal to take seriously what doesn’t touch the dominant body.

Having dispensed with specifics, the review then balloons into generalities, casting my book as “that old genre, the misery memoir; with a dash of the modern nature-cure twist…” The examples? All by women.

My book contains trauma, I lived it, but if misery is anything it is a social condition first. If women’s books are full of poverty, abuse, addiction and racism, take it up with the society that produced those lives, not the women who write them. To file the work under “misery memoir” is to punish women twice: first for enduring it, then for writing it. The label may look neutral, but its application is anything but. Orwell wrote misery. Genet wrote it. McCourt wrote it, too. The Russians practically franchised it. Their books are praised as social commentary, political critique and cultural history.

This isn’t only about my review. The same language is repeatedly deployed in relation to other women’s books, and it does the same work each time: diminishing what is necessary into personal problems.

And now to the matter of a nature-cure.

My book’s overarching theme is the consequence of systemic forces — things that cannot be remedied by a hike. Reading it otherwise trivialises both that weight and the lives marked by it. My physical engagement with drystone appears late in the narrative precisely so it is not mistaken for a cure, and I never propose one. Racism does not vanish because I feel the weight of a stone in my hand. Misogyny does not retreat because I observe the textures of the Perthshire hills. If walking were sufficient, ramblers would have dismantled the patriarchy by now. Too often, women’s politics are repackaged as lifestyle writing, and their literature reduced to self-help.

If you’ve read this far, it may not surprise you that the review also comments on my ADHD. Rather than considering how my neurodivergence may shape the text, the review asks whether I’m using it as an excuse. It states, “An explanation, however, is not a justification.” It then worries about “... totalising solutions — can one thing account for both selfishness and selflessness?” In effect, if I say ADHD shaped both my recklessness and my resilience, I must be exaggerating or excusing myself. But anyone who lives with ADHD (and those who treat it) will recognise that it routinely contains contradictions: selfishness and selflessness, care and carelessness, chaos and hyperfocus. That’s reality, not a philosophical paradox. This reads to me as part of a cultural reflex: discounting women’s testimony about their own bodies and minds while locating authority elsewhere.

After what could be seen as a scathing tour of my lived expertise, the review pivots to my personality, with a line that has strong, give us a smile, love energy: “Life-writing relies on trust, but also on a kind of amicability.”

The implication is that I fail to present myself as likeable. The evidence offered? Two lines presented as showing “… a tone of needy self-regard”, plus the aside, “Anything outside of solipsism interests me.”

The first, “I’ve dropped out of university seven times but I would make an excellent eccentric professor,” was self-deprecation, a way of laughing at my ADHD-induced academic failures alongside my obsessive pull towards information. The second, “Because there is one thing I know after everything and for ever. My chat? My chat is immaculate,” came after a man texted me: “I usually date women who are hotter than you. I thought your personality would make up for it but it didn’t.”

My thought (immaculate chat) was not conceited. It was liberation. The moment I realised I’d finally worked myself free of the type of man who had abused and diminished me my whole life. The review treating it as vanity feels, to me, like calling a fire escape a catwalk.

Stripped of context, these moments are framed as “needy self-regard.” That isn’t just a misreading. Across the book I am unsparing about my failures—my drinking, my broken choices, my parenting mistakes. Yet the rare flicker of pride is treated as arrogance. Every woman I know recognises this bind. It isn’t a judgement of craft but an expectation of demeanour.

The review comes closest to engaging with my book when it says: “Moving from Jedburgh to Caithness in a single-parent family and of mixed-race heritage, De Garis’s account of her life is a necessary and uncomfortable corrective to lazy narratives that see Scotland as being somehow less socially divisive than other places. As such, this has the virtue of testifying.”

It’s a fair observation. But even where the review gestures toward engagement, as here, its phrasing still confines my words to witness or evidence rather than recognising the literary craft that shapes them. This choice reads to me as a kind of safety: it signals recognition that racism is unacceptable, but without having to reckon with how the book renders it or why those choices were made.

Mostly, I sense annoyance that I didn’t do what was wanted, or expected. It is pointed out that I could have answered questions like “do dykers have a signature style? which stones simply can’t fit? how does a dyke become an ecological niche?”

Google can answer those questions.

I was not interested in writing a drystone manual (though I do have a short guide for beginners online). I was interested in writing about how a life gets shaped, broken, rebuilt. How the weight of poverty, racism, misogyny, addiction and recovery sits alongside the weight of a stone. My aim was not to catalogue stone types but to show how a body, particularly a woman’s mixed-race body, lives inside history and landscape, and what it takes to survive there. To connect those experiences to others. To show how society’s failings land not in the abstract but in the flesh. I hope I achieved that. That is what memoir does at its best, and it is why I wrote this book. Of course critics are free to read against an author’s intent, but that freedom carries a responsibility to reckon with what is actually on the page, not just what fits a preferred frame.

In the final paragraph, my book is put down, and Hugh MacDiarmid’s On a Raised Beach is picked up. MacDiarmid, lyricises the 20 kg objects that I pick up and build with daily. So far as I am aware, MacDiarmid never stripped out and rebuilt a field wall with shitty stone. Never changed a tampon behind a bush, hands cold and bloody. I have, but I am not a poet, and poets rarely mention that part of the craft.

That is why the review’s aside, “It would be a fair supposition that the art of crafting drystane walls has an element of ‘mindfulness’ about it, and De Garis does give a glancing sense of this,” rings hollow. Yes, there can be rare moments of absorption: if the sun is out, you are ahead of schedule, the stone is compliant, your body loose rather than stiff. But “mindfulness” is language for people who do not do this as work. Most of the time, walling is not meditation, it is back-breaking, difficult labour. To dismiss my memoir as “nature cure” and then reach reflexively for another therapeutic cliché is, for me, an incredibly frustrating contradiction.

When the review calls Hugh MacDiarmid’s On a Raised Beach the “Zen of stonecraft” it misses the point. Twice. There is craft in MacDiarmid’s work, but it is not stonecraft. He wasn’t working with stone; he was looking at it. His poem treats stones as a symbol of permanence, set against the short lives of people. And that permanence? It comes with a streak of contempt. The poem takes a kind of grim satisfaction in how little humanity matters next to stone. What he saw was not tranquility, what he felt was not serenity. It all leans much closer to misanthropy, and in my opinion, that is a long way from “Zen.”

Looking for equivalence, the review turned to MacDiarmid. A poor choice, but maybe a predictable one. There is no real equivalent. As far as I know, no other work of narrative nonfiction in Scotland has been written by a woman waller, or by a mixed-race woman working with stone. Globally, I imagine there are only a handful. I stand as one of the first references of this kind, and instead of engaging with that, the review defaults to the tired, narrow literary canon as the arbiter of value. That’s the point: the pairing matters more than the poem. This review could have reached in many directions but chose MacDiarmid, not to illuminate my book but to overshadow it. The comparison itself reveals the habit — authority transferred to the male poet with a pen in his hand over the woman with a hammer in hers.

I take the time to dissect this review because the patterns it carries aren’t always immediately visible. Some of my male friends only registered what struck me as gendered dismissal after we talked it through. Friends without experience of chronic illness told me they initially missed what I recognise as the echoes of a familiar ableist pattern of response. For me, the pattern is clear. Experience sharpens recognition. This isn’t about offence; it’s about recognising how the same patterns reappear, and what they quietly erase each time.

Prejudice works quietly. It slips in through small choices, unconscious habits, reflex comparisons. Habits of judgement form early, without revelation: in how your parents saw the world, the books placed in your hands, the privileges you absorbed, the stamp of institutional authority. The set texts of our mostly white, mostly male canon may teach, without ever saying so, that resilience is found in Durruti rather than in a grandmother’s roses or a woman’s labour. Many critics don’t notice when they reproduce these hierarchies. They pass into reviews almost unnoticed, narrowing the field of authority so the same perspectives are elevated again and again while others are pushed to the margins.

Reviews are not private diaries. They carry cultural authority, shaping what counts and what is dismissed. That authority demands rigour: asking what comes easily and what is overlooked; whose voices are granted authority; what is elevated as universal and what is marked as particular. Taking that responsibility seriously means widening reference points, listening across differences, and recognising when the writer, not the critic, holds expertise. None of this is indulgence.

Authors spend years on structure, metaphor, rhythm, on what goes in and what doesn’t. Readers rarely write in-depth reviews, so it is a gift when someone engages with craft: the frame you built, the risks you took, the sentences you rewrote and rewrote. I know my book isn’t flawless. It is sprawling. The non-linear, fragmented style may be difficult for some. The register and tone can feel uneven. Flippant humour sits alongside tragedy, and sometimes I make jokes that only I will ever get. These are real risks, and I would have welcomed a review that interrogated them. To have your work taken apart with precision can be edifying. But when criticism collapses into derision, when identity is reduced to a quip about likeability or a side-eye about a diagnosis, it abandons its most basic task: to reckon with the text.

And so, in closing, I extend an invitation to critics: to hold books to account for their craft while also holding literary criticism to account for its habits. At its best, criticism is inspiring to readers and to authors alike. It sets a higher bar for how we think, write, and read. To reach that bar, criticism must be willing to interrogate itself as rigorously as it should interrogate the text in front of it.

Gatekeeping is anti-literary because literature, at its core, depends on diversity: new voices, new forms, unexpected ways of making meaning. Gatekeeping doesn’t strengthen literature, it barricades it, shutting out the divergence that keeps it alive.

In the end, it’s just another wall, and I’ve learned how to take walls down and build better ones in their place

Quotations are from Stuart Kelly’s review in The Scotsman (3 September 2025), reproduced for the purposes of criticism and review with full acknowledgement.