Kristie De Garis

Kristie De Garis

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dr. Nicola Jane Boyd's avatar
Dr. Nicola Jane Boyd
10h

I can sympathise with the experience you describe regarding this review. Sadly, this kind of behaviour is all too common in many areas of life. Although in a completely different context, I experienced subtle prejudice in my time in science. With a background in art and music, and no science A levels, my route into academic science was rather unusual. After completing an OU science degree as a mature student, where I did very well, I was offered a funded PhD in computational chemistry at a leading UK university. Although I had many positive interactions, (and I don’t think there were any problem with reviewers of my papers), there was an undercurrent of prejudice from some quarters. Perhaps the oddest example was when my supervisor presented my research at a major international conference in Japan, without telling me. Despite seeing him the day before he left and wishing him a good trip, I had no idea and no chance to draft the presentation. I only found out six weeks later, when he finally told me, saying it had resulted in the biggest response he had ever experienced in his career.

Your sentence on gatekeeping and diversity is the key, in my view. The Royal Society of Chemistry has published multiple reports about the barriers facing women and minority scientists, leading to a lack of intellectual diversity within the profession, and which blights the careers of many such individuals.

Stick with it - good writing will always endure. Go with what your Gran said!

On a completely different tack, we’ve recently moved to Mull, which was not straightforward while maintaining Covid caution. We now have a large garden in need of multiple drystone wall renovations. I’m starting to tackle these but the stone is horrendous for a beginner to work with, so I’ll be looking for some inspiration from your writing…..

PS You might already have read this book, but The Gendered Brain by Gina Rippon is highly insightful about the centuries of sexism and well worth a read.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Kristie De Garis
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Kristie De Garis
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture