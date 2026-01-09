Like many women, my experiences of violence have been cumulative rather than singular. They have also been largely unaddressed by society and systems meant to respond to them. Time has passed. The men involved, more often than not, go on to build ordinary lives, untroubled by reflection or repair. That work of remembering, processing, and making sense is left to women.

Psychological research and survivor testimony consistently show that after violence, the mind often returns to questions of power and control. When external routes to justice or repair are unavailable, people turn inward. Imagination becomes one of the few remaining spaces where agency can be reordered, or reclaimed.

The title of this piece, Kristie the Bastard, draws on several overlapping meanings. A bastard is someone judged morally suspect, disruptive, or difficult. It is also something no longer in its original or ‘pure’ form, altered.

It’s striking how quickly we reach for moral language around women’s anger. How fast we go to ‘unhinged’, ‘bitter’, ‘unstable’, ‘too much’, rather than acknowledge that imagination is often the only place a woman can seek any form of justice at all.

Content note: The piece contains descriptions of humiliation, sexual violence, and violence.

KRISTIE the BASTARD

Once in a while, when I’m near his house, I try to explode his heart.

I close my eyes. Curl my fists. Press my fingernails into the meat at the base of my thumb. I concentrate, breathe deeply, and then mentally project a burst of devastating energy. It ripples over fields, lush, stubbled. Past houses, empty or occupied. Leaves shiver and shake. The desolate metal of a pylon sings in its wake.

He is none the wiser. Unloads the shopping from his truck, picks up his mail. Turns on the TV, flips through the channels. Around him, the things he cares for. Trophies, a photo of his daughters, the monthly magazines he saves in a neat pile on the coffee table.

No siren, no warning, the ripple has become a deluge. It is everywhere, it touches everything. And finally him. There is no pain, no recognition, no outward signs of distress as my invocation congregates in the nave of his chest.

I imagine it as a single, satisfying pop. Fingers against the swollen blisters of bubble wrap. The release of a stubborn jar lid. A clear plastic globe over coloured dice in a childhood board game. Over in a second.

The remote clatters to the floor. His phone rings unanswered in his pocket.

I open my eyes. Blink. Watch the fields roll by.

Last week, a friend told me that manifestation doesn’t work if you use it to try to murder people. Phone pressed to my hot ear, I felt ashamed, like I’d told on myself — spiritually, and otherwise. I felt naive too. It couldn’t be that simple. We’d have seen it: its mark on society. Mortality would almost certainly be higher if we could simply will death into being.

‘What I worry about,’ she said, ‘is that with all this effort to explode his heart, you’ll explode your own.’

There was a time in my life where this macabre imagining was beyond me. A time when I still equated forgiveness with moral goodness. I believed that all human life was equal, while living in a world where all human life was not equal.

I lean against the paint-peeled black railing and let the cold seep through the lettuce-edged polyester of my skirt. Music at this volume is felt as much as it is heard. The heartbeat of steady kicks, and off-beat hi-hats. Acrid smoke, goosebumps. Soft-edged silhouettes. Marie standing on tiptoes to relay her message to Steven. She points in my direction and they walk towards me, together, until Marie peels off and disappears into the throbbing haze.

He arrives. Leans down. Close. His blonde hair falls across his face. I feel the heat of his breath against my skin. I shake my head and hold my hands up. An exaggerated shrug as loud as I can make it. In answer, he moves his hand to my waist. I arch my back, slide my fingers into the warmth below the waistband of his jeans. He takes my hand and we weave through the tight warp of the crowd.

My back is against a rough wall, his tongue is in my mouth. His hand in my hair, the other between my legs. I bite his lip, he moans and clumsily grabs at my skirt, lifting handfuls, fumbling to move my pants aside. I open my legs. An invitation. With his fingers inside me, kisses become desperate incoordination, biting and gasping. Time distorted by desire.

Somewhere on the periphery of grinding and aching for each other, I hear our names. Moving apart, I stomp-and-shimmy my skirt back down my thighs. He arranges his erection within the confines of his blue jeans. Looking at me, he reaches across the small distance between us. I take the offered hand, and swing against his weight. Orbiting. He tries to kiss me again but with smiles in the way it’s just the coming together of teeth. And possibility. I wonder what he might be to me.

Marie appears around the corner. Hands on hips, she tells me I’ve been gone for ages. Too long. She needs to leave. Her eyes travel to my hand clasped in his, then meet mine. She smiles, says she can stay a while longer. As she turns her back to leave, he calls to her.

He walks from me, towards her. I watch, as he raises a hand to her face. The moment stretches before us, all three.

Fingers pressed against her nose, he leans into our confusion and waits just a moment more before saying,

‘Smell your friend’.

The world is suddenly devoid of air. And possibility.

I hear a shimmering arpeggio. The devotional clarity of Sarah Maclachlan’s upper register, almost religious.

In my 30s, I noticed that I’d retained some sort of fucked-up awe for the fucked up things men have done to me. Only in the same way I look at people who excel at doing things that I know I could never do.

Surfers at Nazaré contending with the scale and power of nature. Bonnie Blue, flushed, determined, placing her body at the centre of deliberate excess. I don’t understand it, but I am awed nonetheless at everything it takes to do it. How a person can both completely trust and abandon themself. The selfishness. The arrogance. The surrender.

Male cruelty awes me too. Not just in its savagery, but in the forms it has taken. Brutality as an artform. I recognise its scale and feel its force, even as I know it exists beyond me.

When I think about the violence of his fingers under her nose, I wonder at what point he decided to do it. Was it always the plan? I, merely step three, a plot point on the way to the punch line. Were the words fizzing on his tongue when he approached? Clandestine in his throat while we kissed. Twenty-five years later there is still such discordance between who we are to each other. None of it was real, and all of it was. And I can’t change any of it.

I looked at his social media a few weeks ago. He’s married now, three beautiful kids. Big house, big car, themed family Halloween costumes. In one photo Mrs. Incredible holds Mr. Incredible’s arm, head tilted towards him, a signal of her pride.

I dig in the cold, wet soil. I feel the grit of the mud on my hands. In the air, minerals and the smell of shit, both brought to life by the rain.

He’s confused — begging, then angry, threatening.

Rivulets make their way into the hole I am digging. Its edges collapse inward. The earth becomes clay on my boots, my hands. I slip and slide as I hack at the ground. Cinematic grave digging cliché.

He’s still bargaining. Doesn’t know why he’s here. I have the wrong guy.

Standing in the hole, rain pools around his feet. Each shovel of mud hits the ground with a heavy, purposeful slap. My shoulders ache. I worry my back may give out before I finish here. Even in the fantasies my body is weak. Even when I could have full control, I don’t. As the loam reaches his neck, I let the spade fall to the ground. He’s quiet now. Not a sound except the rain and the thump of my heart in my head.

Up to this point everything has been excruciatingly real. When my foot connects with his head, it separates with cartoonish ease. Physics melts into a clean, absurd parabola. Looney Tunes colours. The crowd goes wild.

I look at him, leaning against the worn blue door frame. Sleeves rolled up, belt still unbuckled, leather hanging loose. He waves, cigarette in hand. Its tip glows the same orange as the ribbons of dawn strung between gable ends. I don’t know I’ve been raped. Not yet. That’s years away, buried at the bottom of a cupboard. But as the taxi pulls away, a part of me recognises that the world is different now.

The trifecta of alcohol, tears and condensation blur my vision as we drive. Empty streets. The fine grain of early morning. The café I worked at when I was eighteen. The museum where my daughter cranes her neck to see the full-scale model of a blue whale that hangs from the ceiling.

When the driver turns the radio up, I wonder if it’s to drown out my sobbing. Annie Mac is on, all brutally punchy synth riffs. I look down at my ripped dress, the bruises on my arms, the chalky stain of his semen, and almost laugh at the incongruity. In some attempt to excuse myself, I raise my voice over French electro, and it breaks amid the sure half-falsetto of mechanical vocals.

‘Busy tonight?’

Fleeting eye contact in the rearview.

‘Aye, can’t complain.’

A sharp turn onto Torphichen Street overrules my already indecisive balance. The wiry nylon of hard-wearing carpet against my knees. Contents of my bag spilled around me. Maybe it’s exhaustion or overwhelm, but I seem to have lost control of my limbs. Heavy and working against me. No longer willing to support someone so pathetic. I stay where I am, imagining the driver’s worry that, out of sight, he won’t know if I’m going to throw up.

Here on the floor, the world no longer exists. I see only the endless parade of streetlights. Shadow and light. Occasionally, the steep slant of tenement roofs. Huddles of chimneys. But my body recognises the starts and stops, the final sweeping curve of the roundabout. My back pressed against the cold moulded plastic of the door.

And when gravity finally releases me, I’m frozen. I don’t want to move. Leaving means accepting whatever reality was created earlier in his room. I think of branches on a timeline. Alternate universes where this did not happen to me.

‘£4.20 thanks,’ sounds from somewhere above.

I scrabble for my belongings, determined not to be an inconvenience more than I already am. I know I only have a twenty in my purse, so still on the floor I offer it in a swaying fist raised above my head. An exchange is made. Worn paper for worn paper.

Leaning forward, I put my weight on the taxi door and pull the handle. Otherwise occupied hands fail me, and I am brutally ejected onto the cold, hard concrete of the world.

Face on the wet ground, I don’t know it was Monopoly money he pressed into my hand instead of legal tender. Not yet. That’s for tomorrow. A whole self-hatred-steeped, restless sleep away.

The next morning, there is something particularly degrading about finding the pastel-coloured notes. The only associations I have with Monopoly are from playing when I was a child, and playing now with my own child. My preference for the shoe as my playing piece, hers the little dog. Both stewing over owed rent, revelling in charging it. Memories made, and to be made, now inextricably linked to violations.

And it feels like a taunt. Taking me back to when I was a child with all the possibilities of the world in front of me. But not this one. This I did not consider alongside human rights lawyer, Pulitzer Prize winner. But it’s the only one that ever existed.

A few years later, I read about a woman who, after she was raped, ran for help. A man in a car, seeing her dishevelled, sobbing, offered to take her to the police. He raped her too.

Once you’ve been worn down to your innermost, gobstopper-centre of vulnerability, people either want to finish the job, wear you down until you’re nothing, or throw you away. What I’m saying is that I’m lucky I met a man who only wanted to steal from me.

But even now, I think about the Monopoly money more than the rape.

Sometimes, in the privacy of my mind, I don’t kill him at all. I do something far worse.

One morning he wakes and he doesn’t exist. No one remembers him, his name. His children look at him with blank expressions. Arms around them, his wife screams, pleads with him to leave. Take what you want and go. So he goes.

But no matter what, he is relentlessly reminded of his previous life. Any seafood restaurant becomes the place he took his wife on their first date. All parks become the park where his son said his first word. Each pebble-dashed bungalow is the family home. Every date on the calendar is marked this way.

Sometimes he tells a stranger the truth. Explains what happened to him and how none of it was his fault. He faces only incredulity, scorn, and pity. Soon, he’s not sure who he is either.

Longing, lonely, he starts again. New wife, new kids, a quieter, more careful version of the old routines. Each connection feels fraught with threat. Each morning he wakes, waiting to be erased again.