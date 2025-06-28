This weekend I’m in The Times! In print, across several pages of the magazine, with words, photos, and a front-page newspaper mention.

The piece is a first-person essay adapted from my forthcoming memoir Drystone – A Life Rebuilt, out this August. It’s about the unconventional domestic arrangement I’ve ended up in: living with both of my ex-husbands, our two kids, one air fryer (recently upgraded), and a shared Google Calendar that could melt your brain. It’s not really about living with my two ex-husbands though, it’s about how as women we are handed roles and expected to fill them, and I said absolutely not!

This wasn’t an interview or profile, it’s my own writing, printed over 2000 words, with images shot at my home in Scotland. I didn’t know they’d run so big, or that my sandals would get their own close-up. As a woman who only wears work boots, I had to drag this pair of clonkers out of the back of a cupboard and hope they behaved. They did not.

It’s a strange thing, seeing your quiet, stubborn little life, your mess and your hard-won peace, reflected back at you in newsprint. Especially next to giant type (and giant sandals). But here we are.



I read some of the Instagram comments, and to answer the most common question — “Is this really what The Times has stooped to?” — yes. Yes it is. Closely followed by: “Who even is this?” Hi. It’s me. The woman with two ex-husbands and a front-page byline.

The full piece is available online, and in the print magazine on shelves today.