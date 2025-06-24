Photo by Jo Hanley For The Times

So, I’m in The Times online today and in their Magazine this Saturday looking like a quiet domestic warlord.

Photo by Jo Hanley for The Times

The piece I wrote for them is an adapted excerpt from my memoir Drystone – A Life Rebuilt (out this August with Birlinn). It’s the bit where I somehow convince both of my ex-husbands to move in with me, and live happily-ish ever after, with two kids, one air fryer (recently upgraded), and a Google Calendar that is so complicated it feels like you’re looking into the Matrix. And as some commenters rightly pointed out, it’s a prretty boring life, the sexiest part being the pragmatism.

Photo By Jo Hanley for The Times

In the book, our domestic arrangement gets a few pages, here, it’s the headline. And that’s fine, because the story underneath it is about how women are often left to carry the weight of domestic life alone.

You can read it online now or in The Times Magazine this weekend.