Kristie De Garis

Kristie De Garis

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Felicity Martin's avatar
Felicity Martin
7d

I despair at how navigational skills are being lost in the face of SatNavs and GPS-based apps. Many people no longer seem to have any mental concept of where they are geographically in the world.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Forrest's avatar
Forrest
7d

Beautiful. Will have to add this to my reading list. Reminds me of the Chalice and the Blade - the way it highlights how our perception paints our understanding of history, and how we often entirely miss the point in doing so. A spear does not always equate to war and violence, but to a patriarchal culture steeped in war and violence, that may be all we see. And in doing so, we may miss the true and deeper meaning.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
10 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Kristie De Garis · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture