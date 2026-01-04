I’ve just finished reading The Serpent and the Rainbow by Wade Davis (anthropologist, ethnobotanist, and one of my favourite writers) and felt compelled to share this excerpt because it has really stayed with me. It offers such a rare kind of clarity.

What I keep returning to in the passage below is the insistence that ways of knowing are not neutral, and more importantly, that they are not free. Every culture sharpens certain ways of knowing and seeing at the expense of others. Every system of thought gains clarity by sacrificing something else. What we call progress is often a trade, and sometimes we have been making that trade for so long we can no longer see the cost.

Davis is not romantic about this, and he isn’t arguing against science, or reason, or explanation. He’s pointing to something far more profound: that our confidence in our models, even if that model is science, rests on faith as much as evidence. That in choosing to divide the world into ever smaller, more manageable pieces, in the pursuit of ultimate understanding, we lose the ability to see certain things at all. Not metaphorically. Literally.

‘I can no longer see Venus.’

That line stops me every time. Venus is the brightest natural object in the sky after the Sun and the Moon. At its brightest it reaches about magnitude -4.7, bright enough to be visible even in the daytime if you know where and how to look. The idea that something so vivid, so present could slip from collective perception because we no longer practise the skill of seeing it is pretty devastating. We did not even register it as a loss. What else have we lost?

The excerpt tells us that there is danger in assuming that what we can measure is all that matters, or that breaking the world into parts will eventually tell us everything about the whole. Davis reminds us that coherence and meaning can come from many directions, and that dismissing other systems of understanding as primitive or irrational often says more about our own blindness than their supposed inadequacy.

I find Davis’ words here deeply grounding. They loosen the grip of certainty, which we all hold too tightly, and make room for humility. They ask us to consider not just what we know, but what we have trained ourselves not to see.

And to take this idea a step further, in 2026 we live amid competing certainties, warring tribes of knowledge, each convinced that their framework is the most accurate, the most ethical, the most complete. Every disagreement is treated as a failure of intelligence or morality, rather than a difference in emphasis, experience, training, or attention. Davis offers an alternative. One that doesn’t require us to abandon our convictions, but to simply hold them with more modesty and recognise that all ways of knowing involve trade offs. That clarity in one direction often comes at the cost of blindness in another. That feels not just intellectually honest, but necessary.

Take your time with his words. Let them work on you a little.