Assynt views.

I gave up air travel nine years ago.



No more ‘do it ’cause it’s cheap’ weekend breaks to European cities, no villa with a pool in the Dordogne, no more saving 90 minutes by flying instead of taking the train. I thought I was simply taking a stand, but what I’ve realised is that flying isn’t just a seriously carbon-intensive mode of transport, It’s a story we’re sold about what it means to live well.

I stopped, not because I had to, but because I couldn’t keep pretending everything was fine. It had, too slowly, become clear that the climate catastrophe wasn’t something happening in a distant future, it was here on our doorstep. I could no longer look my children in their eyes as we talked about hopes and dreams and not do more to protect them, this planet they are bound to.

My kids were born into a life where international travel was readily available to them. But for most of my own childhood, we were too poor to afford holidays, even locally. Yet, travel was still framed as necessary, something I should aspire to. Everywhere I saw messages telling me that it promoted growth, open-mindedness, and that in a life where one could feel trapped, ‘abroad’ was where freedom could be found.

Once cheap flights and open EU borders made travel accessible, I crammed in as much as I could across Europe, Central America, Canada. It quickly became routine. Flying isn’t just convenient, it’s stitched into the narrative of how to live well, earn rest, and be interesting. Entire industries exist to convince us that fulfilment is just a long-haul flight away. But it is, in truth, an incredibly elite activity; the vast majority of people on this planet will never board a plane.

Globally, over 80 percent of people have never flown, and only 2 to 4 percent of the remaining 20 percent take international flights each year. Even in the UK, about half the population doesn’t fly annually, and a mere 15 percent of adults account for 70 percent of all flights. While it feels like something everyone is doing, something normal, it’s a privilege dressed up as a right. For me, the realisation that it’s the people who fly the least (those from the poorest nations and communities) who will suffer the worst impacts of climate change, was sobering to say the least.

While systemic change is essential, avoiding flights is one of the most impactful individual environmental choices a person in the Global North can make. The per person emissions attached to a return flight from the UK to New York is roughly equivalent to those caused by someone living in Ghana over a year. This uneven distribution raises serious equity concerns as we address climate change. Choosing not to fly reduces personal emissions significantly and helps us, as individuals, redress a balance we’re encouraged to ignore.

Over these nine years, not flying has become a quiet act of resistance. And on the rare occasions I share my choice with others, there is often apprehension, maybe even hostility. People imagine that my actions are somehow a comment on their own and this causes defensiveness and sometimes anger. I’m not self-righteous, I don’t think I have it all right. I still use Amazon. I’m not off-grid or zero-waste. I have ADHD and the back of my fridge is a food waste crime scene. But not flying, that’s something I can do and it’s the thing I’ve managed to stick to. And it’s had a hugely positive effect on my life.

At first I felt the sting, and I clung to it. I moralised it, made the decision absolute. But with time, as I began to see the benefits, it stopped feeling like a sacrifice.

Staying put has broadened my world in ways I couldn’t have imagined. I’ve learned to get excited about the loch near my house as much as I did about remote beaches in Croatia. I’ve learned that my happiness doesn’t have to be outsourced to good weather or things that only exist somewhere else.

In the first few years of no flying I missed the anticipation, the novelty, the illusion of transformation upon return. But real transformation is slower. It comes from being in a place long enough to notice change, from learning to be still, from living through a winter without a countdown to the airport.



And looking back over my many trips, I see that most of it was surface-level. Lovely, of course, but empty in a way. I’d skim across a place like it was a luxury magazine in a doctor’s surgery; something to briefly slice through the mundane before walking back into what was necessary.

Only by staying put have I built a deeper connection to Scotland, where I’m from. Not just the beauty spots but the unphotogenic towns, the weird bakeries with their ubiquitous frog cakes, the fenced-off ancient cup and ring marks in housing estates, the history and the language (I’m on a 674-day Scottish Gaelic Duolingo streak). Immersing myself here has been more fulfilling than any foreign holiday.



A very average looking view in an average Scottish town.

Ancient cup and ring marks fences off on a housing estate in Argyll.

When flying was an easy option, it became the pressure valve. If life felt cramped or dull, there was always the promise of escape. And when I could just leave, there was no need to stop and examine my life. To ask whether it was structured around my values and needs, or whether it was just something I was enduring between holidays.

Staying put also forced me to confront things I used to avoid. How to stop looking for escape. How to train this ADHD brain to find novelty in things already known. How to build joy and spaciousness into my actual life, not reserve it for some future me in a different place.

That kind of reckoning was uncomfortable, and for a long time the FOMO was intensely real. But nine years in, I can honestly say that I am happier for it. I’ve built a more intentional life that doesn’t depend on escape. And I feel clearer in it, and in myself.

And travel was never just leisure. It was a job. The research, the bookings, the paperwork, the packing, the charge cables, the snacks, the itineraries, the endless mental load of “making the most of it.” And then, if you were lucky, a few hours to actually enjoy where you were (usually meaning getting white wine drunk on a terrace) before starting the whole thing in reverse. Even the fun had pressure built in. Photos to take, memories to manufacture, locations to list, stories to tell later.I don’t miss that performance. I don’t miss living for the highlights reel. What I have now is quieter, but it feels like a life. Not an escape from one.

I’m not saying I’ll never fly again. Family emergencies, meaningful work: if I need to, I’ll go. But I won’t fly casually. I no longer see it as something frivolous or limitless.

This one decision, held quietly and consistently, has significantly shaped how I live. It’s helped me create a life that feels aligned and honest. A life my children will understand as one built on effort, not denial.

My kids have learned a lot by staying put. How contentment isn’t something you chase, but something you build. They’ve grown up knowing that cold water can still be fun, that pebbles aren’t a downgrade from white sand, that grey days still count, and that there’s value in familiarity, in repetition, on our doorstep. They’re not always looking out toward the horizon, feeling like they’re missing out on a life happening somewhere else. And that’s sustainability on a whole other level. Whatever the future brings — instability, financial insecurity, or restrictions — this life is enough.



Loch water in Scotland rarely gets above 14 degrees celsius, even in summer.

But if, when they’re older, my kids do decide to travel, I hope they’ve learned to treat flying as the privilege and responsibility it is. And maybe, by staying put myself, I’ve made a little more space for them. A small carbon inheritance, in case they need it.



Giving up air travel isn’t a choice available to everyone. For some, it is built into work, or stitched into family ties. And it’s important to say that if anyone should be stepping back from flying, it’s those of us who’ve done more than our fair share. People like me. So, maybe, just once when you feel the itch to book something, to escape, try staying. See what happens.

Even if I got this one thing right, I still live in contradiction. We all do, there’s no other choice. I still rely on fossil fuels, I still feel the pressure to over-purchase at Christmas, I haven’t fully made the leap to vegetarianism. But I’m showing my kids how beautiful a ‘small’ life can be. That staying put isn’t second best. That you can learn how to be happy, right here, right now, with both feet on the ground.