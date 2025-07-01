*But don't run with stones.

I’ve been blown away by all the enthusiasm and support for my book 'Drystone - A Life Rebuilt' over the past weeks, thank you so much. As a small way to give back, I’ve put together a free, downloadable, and (if I do say so myself) beautiful drystone guide. It’s a practical introduction for anyone curious about the craft. And, if you’ve ever thought drystone looks simple, well…

Drystone walling is one of those things that looks simple until you try it. Then suddenly, you’re knee deep in a pile of stone, wondering why you didn't realise sooner that you hate stone, and yourself.

I remember my first experience with drystone.

I was going to be a drystone prodigy. My childhood connection to the craft, and to stone, had primed me with a special intuition that would guide my hands in building things no one had ever seen before. But by the end of that first afternoon, I had laid six foundation stones and walked away from the wall in frustration at least fifteen times.

But I kept coming back.

Drystone is fascinating. Satisfying. It’s a puzzle. The mechanics of a Rubik’s cube can be easily explained, but the skill of working with one, understanding and then solving the puzzle, can take years to learn. Every cube follows the same mechanics, the same rules, but solving each one is different. The same goes for drystone walls.

The basics can be grasped reasonably quickly, but the ability to see which stone works next to another, or to create visual balance and flow, is something you develop through experience. It takes time to get it right, but the good news is, you don’t have to make all the mistakes I did.

This free guide covers everything you need to know, from choosing stones to placing hearting to the ins and outs of a retaining wall. No cement, no shortcuts, just skill, gravity, and patience.

May your walls last longer than your patience