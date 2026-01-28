Kristie De Garis

Kristie De Garis

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Neural Foundry's avatar
Neural Foundry
Jan 28

Brilliantly articulated piece on invisible labor. The line about maintenance having little value in meritocratic culture really gets at somehting people dont talk about enough. I've seen this with family dealing with chronic stuff, how 'holding steady' gets treated as failure ratehr than the huge achievement it actually is. The idea that effort only counts when its productive is so deeply baked into how we see worth.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Kristie De Garis
Sara Ulfsparre's avatar
Sara Ulfsparre
Jan 29

This really resonates with me. I'm a disabled/chronically ill artist, and I'm tired (I do have fatigue...) of the striving, of always having to be improving, or at least seen as improving my health. I['m trying to surrender, but it's hard. Thank you for putting into words what I'm thinking x

Reply
Share
16 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Kristie De Garis · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture