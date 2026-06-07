Kristie De Garis

Kristie De Garis

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Suzie Rees's avatar
Suzie Rees
Jun 7

As a beginner in dry stone walling, this is such an educational post - thank you!

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Matt Carmichael
Jun 9

Hugely looking forward to following this Substack. Also, visited Sacsayhuaman on my honeymoon, so keen to get your take…

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