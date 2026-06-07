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Welcome to Drystone Diary.



For my existing subsribers, a change of direction, or perhaps a clarification of one.

From this week, this Substack is becoming Drystone Diary, a weekly column about drystone. The craft, the history, the ecology, the politics of heritage, the physical reality of building with stone and much more. Some posts will be practical, some historical, some personal.

My other writing is still happening and will find a different home in time. I’ll keep you informed.

Drystone Diary will land in your inbox every Sunday morning. It’s still my voice, my perspective, just slightly more focused. OK, maybe a lot more focused.

The walls of Stoer, Assynt.

Before I became a drystone waller, I knew nothing about how drystone walls were built, or by whom. That’s the thing about drystone walls: they’re there and feel like they always have been. As if they were created, not by diligent human hands, but by the land itself. Learning about drystone has changed how I look at the entire landscape.

Drystone Diary exists to do the same for its readers.

Drystone walls are ubiquitous in the British countryside and often overlooked. Yet if we are asked to imagine a quintessential rural landscape, most people will raise drystone in their imaginations. There was a time when this knowledge was simply part of countryside life. Drystone Diary is an invitation to reclaim that understanding and connection, to look again at what’s on your doorstep, to find the extraordinary in something so familiar it has almost become invisible.



Every week I’ll be writing about a different aspect of drystone. History, craft, ecology, regional styles, quirks. Smoots, hearting, throughs, stiles, flora and fauna, unbeatable sustainability credentials, traditional structures, a day in the life of a waller, some how-to etc etc etc. I will show you what I know: drystone is practical, beautiful, surprising, inspiring, and speaks directly to how many of us want to live now.

This week: What is Drystone?

Single skin drystone wall, Stoer, Assynt.



What Is Drystone?



No matter where you are in the world, north, south, east or west, if there is stone, there is drystone. Responsible for some of the oldest structures on our planet, drystone is a craft that’s about doing what you can with what you have. Technically, drystone is exactly what it sounds like: stone laid without a binding agent. No mortar, nothing except the weight and geometry of the stones, and a few basic rules. In Scotland, drystone is everywhere. From the thousands of miles of field boundary walls, to the stoic gable ends of ruined croft houses, to remote stells keeping watch in quiet glens, the stones memorialise lives once lived.



Drystone walls were built for practical reasons, almost always. To clear stone from fields so the land could be farmed. To divide land between owners. To contain livestock and keep them from crops. To shelter animals from wind. To shelter humans from animals and the wind. But drystone is also the material of the sacred, the ceremonial, the artistic. Burial cairns, chambered tombs, ceremonial enclosures, carved stones. The same hands, the same material, but instead turned toward beauty and meaning and the existential. Who are we. Where do we go. How do we mark that we were here.

Tilted Globe by Joe Smith. Knockan Crag, Elphin, Highland.

The scale of drystone in the UK alone is staggering. Britain has an estimated 180,000 miles of walls. That’s enough to circle the earth more than seven times. They run across the Pennines and the Peak District, through the Lake District and across Dartmoor, through the Cotswolds, up the Welsh hills, across the length and breadth of Scotland and Northern Ireland. Each region slightly different. The broad limestone walls of the Yorkshire Dales are nothing like the volcanic stone walls of Snowdonia, the flagstone walls of Caithness, or the granite walls of Aberdeenshire. What stone was available shaped the wall built, and those walls shaped the landscape. Some walls here are ancient, some are the product of the eighteenth and nineteenth century enclosure and clearance movements that transformed the British countryside. All of them are a record of how land was used, divided, worked and fought over.

The 2000-year-old walls of Clachtoll broch

Drystone is not a tradition that came from one place. It is a technique that emerged independently wherever there was stone. A solution that humans arrived at independently, repeatedly, everywhere. What is remarkable is not just that drystone exists everywhere, but that it was built everywhere the same way. These are not rules one person invented and proliferated, they were tried and tested over years by humans. The rules are simply what building with stone requires. It's physics.

When you build you cross your joints, each stone overlapping two below it, like brickwork. A vertical joint creates a continuous plane of weakness through the wall. Crossed joints break up that plane entirely. There is nowhere for a crack to run. Think of Lego. Stack brick directly on brick and the whole thing topples at a touch. Cross the joints and you will find yourself prying it apart with your teeth (our Lego bricks have generations worth of teeth marks on them, like mason's marks on stone). The wall is also built wider at the base than the top. That batter lowers the centre of gravity and drives the weight outward and downward. Two outer faces lean slightly toward each other as they rise, with the hearting packed tightly between them, binding the two faces from the inside, distributing weight evenly across the full width so the whole structure settles as one. Long stones called throughs span the full width of the wall at intervals, tying everything together. Cope stones seal the top, stopping debris finding its way inside. And all of it, every last stone, is placed by hand.



A standard height, double-skinned drystone wall contains approximately one tonne of stone per metre. Despite its immense weight, the wall is not rigid, it moves slightly in frost and thaw, settles, breathes, adjusts. That flexibility is what makes it last. A well-built drystone wall can last for centuries without maintenance. Some of the walls you walk past in the UK are hundreds of years old. Some are thousands. Skara Brae in Orkney, an excavated drystone settlement, dates to around 3000 BC which is older than Stonehenge, older than the Egyptian pyramids. And frankly drystone only gets better with age. And when a section of a drystone wall does fail it can be repaired by hand, with the same stones, using the same technique, by anyone who understands the basic principles. The repair is the same act as the original building.

In this way drystone is uniquely sustainable. Its building blocks millions, sometimes billions, of years old are endlessly reusable. A wall becomes a planter becomes a seat becomes a wall again. The global cement industry is responsible for around eight percent of the world's carbon emissions. It is one of the most polluting industries on earth. Drystone requires none of it. No cement, no mixer, no supply chain. In an age of climate crisis and material reckoning, the oldest building technique on earth turns out to be one of the most sustainable.

And a drystone wall is not just a wall. It is a habitat. The gaps between the stones shelter invertebrates, small mammals, lizards, nesting birds. The faces of stones support some of the most species-rich lichen and moss communities in the British countryside. Slow worms, voles, bumblebees, wrens, frogs and toads, a single wall can support dozens of species. As hedgerows have been removed and field boundaries simplified into wire and post fences, drystone walls have become increasingly important corridors for wildlife moving through an otherwise fragmented landscape.

Despite drystone being such a rich craft, the DSWA professional register (wallers who chose to certify with this organisation) lists just 187 people across the entire United Kingdom. There are brilliant wallers working outside the organisation too, but the total number is still vanishingly small, although slowly growing. These skills were once simply part of countryside life, passed down through communities as naturally as any other rural knowledge. They have become, through the twentieth century’s agricultural industrialisation and rural depopulation, increasingly niche (stone pun intended). Who gets to be the custodian of a craft is never a neutral issue. Among those 187 professional members in the UK, women are extremely rare. In Scotland there is currently only one female professional member listed. Black and brown members are even more scarce. I am a mixed-race woman and I choose not to be a DSWA member. For an organisation that represents a craft practiced globally, across every culture and continent, its membership and leadership remains overwhelmingly white and male. I find its attitudes more traditional than the craft.

I’ve been walling now for five years, balancing it with being a neurodivergent, chronically ill mum in rural Perthshire. I came to drystone sideways and late. Not through family tradition or a farming background, but through fascination and an appreciation for doing what you can with what you have. Drystone has been so impactful in my life that it became the subject of my debut book, Drystone: A Life Rebuilt, published by Birlinn/Polygon in 2025, and my work in drystone has taken me as far as the Smithsonian Magazine, where I was interviewed as part of a global investigation into the craft. What I found, in the writing and the building both, is that drystone is expansive. Every wall leads somewhere else, to history, to ecology, to politics, to the question of whose hands built what and why it matters. Drystone Diary is the place I will follow those threads. The craft and the history, the landscape and the ecology, the politics of heritage, the sunny days, the rainy days, the graft, the satisfaction of physical work, the aching backs, and the exquisite pain of trapping a cold finger between two very cold and very stubborn stones.

Every week, one stone at a time.

Next week: Whose History Is Worth Knowing? — on Great Zimbabwe, Sacsayhuamán, Himachal Pradesh and the colonial legacy of deciding what we choose to recognise and preserve. You can read it here.



Thank you for reading. If you enjoyed it please consider liking, commenting, sharing, subscribing. You can read more about my writing and photography here. And more about my drystone here. If you would like to buy my book ‘Drystone - A Life Rebuilt’ you can buy it here.