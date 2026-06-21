Once you’ve acquired the basics, the best way to solidify your understanding of drystone is by taking down broken walls. Perhaps counterintuitive, that dismantling a wall can give a solid understanding of how to build one. But in those early stages, it’s hard to imagine the long-term effects of any of your decisions. Most seem inconsequential. It’s near impossible to visualise the monumental obligations on one stone over decades, or how a waller’s impatience can mean the difference between a wall that lasts 300 years and one that lasts just 30. So drystone repairs offer the gift of learning through the mistakes of others, a snapshot of the many lessons taught by time and the relentlessness of fundamental mechanical forces.

Drystone repairs also offer another gift. An understanding of a different side of the wall. The wall as an ecosystem.

A drystone wall is not one habitat, but several stacked vertically. From the windswept, exposed cope stones at the very top, to the sheltered cavities of the upper courses, to the warm south-facing face, to the cool damp north face, and finally the soil and leaf-litter-filled foundations at ground level. Each zone has its own microclimate and its own community of species.

When you take down a wall, you start at the top. The cope stones come off first, those tall stones at the top of the wall, protecting everything beneath them in place. Here, at the top of the wall, conditions are extreme. Windswept, exposed, alternately baked by sun and soaked by rain. The stone surface is bare, with no soil or leaf litter. It may not sound like a hospitable environment, but for certain creatures it is exactly right.

In open upland landscapes where trees are scarce, an upright cope stone is one of the few elevated perches available. Birds of Prey use them as hunting platforms, scanning the field below for movement. Barn owls will wait patiently at the top of the wall for the small animals who live at the bottom of the wall to make themselves known.

The stonechat is well named. Its scientific name, Saxicola, means ‘rock-dweller’ in Latin. One of its calls has the short, dry sound of two small stones being tapped together, which is also how it got its English name. In open moorland and upland pasture where drystone walls run for miles without a tree or bush in sight, the cope stone is the stonechat's natural perch. And you hear it before you see it, that sharp percussive tapping, and then there it is, on the crown of the wall, flicking its wings.

European Stonechat (Saxicola rubicola), Norwick by Mike Pennington, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons

Below the cope stones, in the courses, the wall opens up to more species. Cavities appear, gaps left by settling stone, by imperfect fits. A finished drystone wall contains between 10% and 20% air. This is insulation, ventilation and corridors of movement.

In its upper courses, the wall creates its own microclimate. The gaps are narrow, sheltered from wind, and maintain a relatively stable temperature, warmer than the air in winter, cooler than the exposed stone face in summer. In wet weather moisture seeps in and lingers. In dry weather the interior stays damp longer than the surface. It is neither fully exposed nor fully enclosed. A threshold environment, the kind that suits creatures which need both shelter and access to the outside world.



The wren has an apt name too. Troglodytes troglodytes — the cave dweller. In a largely featureless upland landscape, where else would a cave dweller go but a drystone wall? In the 1970s researchers studying wrens on the Shetland Islands found that they preferred foraging inside old drystone walls. Finding their way in to the labyrinthine interior, they enjoy a rich foraging environment. A wren can disappear into a wall and emerge a hundred feet further on, having foraged invisibly inside the structure for several minutes.

Eurasian Wren - Sahana M, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons

The crevices between stones in this section of the wall also shelter a rich invertebrate community: spiders, beetles, woodlice, millipedes, centipedes. Slugs and snails use the gaps for daytime cover. In limestone walls, you may find glow-worm larvae. Glow-worms, not actually worms but beetles, feed on the sheltering snails. A predator with an exceptionally cutesy reputation. The activity of these busy invertebrates are what the stonechat is listening for on the cope stones above. They are what the wren hunts inside the wall.

A Glow Worm by Glyn Baker, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Between the cope stones and the base, the wall does different things depending on which way it looks. The south face will warm quickly in sun and hold heat long into the evening. This is a thermal mass that cold-blooded creatures seek out. Common lizards bask here, small and quick, darting into crevices between the stones at the first sign of movement. You see them often if you know to look. Although they can grow up to 15cm long, I’ve never seen one that big.

Common Lizard - Adrianna Rafalska, CC BY 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

The cooler, damper north face of the wall shelters the slugs, snails and woodlice that feed the food chain further down. This prey is what draws the toads and ground beetles to the base of the wall after dark.

The base of a drystone wall is where stone meets soil. Where leaf-litter accumulates around and between the foundations. Moisture lingers here longer than anywhere else on the wall. In summer the base stays cooler than the exposed face above. In winter it stays marginally warmer than the open ground. Not warm, but protected from the worst of the frost by the mass of stone above and the earth below. For a hibernating slow worm or toad it is not comfort exactly, but it is a solid option in a cold landscape.

Taking down the lower courses of a wall is slower work, not just because the stones are heavier, but because of what we often find there. Cowering rabbits their hearts racing, slow worms coiled in any gaps between the stones. Toads sitting in the dark, entirely unbothered, so well camouflaged. Voles, field mice, shrews in the leaf-litter filled gaps. Hedgehogs sometimes, hibernating in the deepest recesses. We are careful to remember that dismantling a wall is a temporary eviction for many species.



Here are just a few of the creatures we have found at the base of a wall.



The slow worm (above right in the photos) is worth pausing on. It is not a worm and it is not a snake, it is a legless lizard, smooth and copper-coloured, completely harmless, and a protected species. It is frequently killed by people who mistake it for a snake. The base of a drystone wall is often its shelter. The interior of the wall, with its population of slugs and invertebrates to feed on, is its pantry.

Adders (actually a snake) use the wall base too, sheltering in the foundations, hibernating in the deepest cavities, sometimes in groups, and will return to the same spot year after year. 90% of monitored adder populations in the UK are in decline. The drystone wall is an important refuge for them.



Toads and frogs also shelter in the leaf-filled base, tucked into gaps so perfectly camouflaged they are almost impossible to see until they move. A toad sitting against old stone is one of nature's better illusions. The texture of its skin, the grey-brown colour, the absolute stillness. You can have your hand on it before you realise.



Also utilising the base of a drystone wall is the northern wheatear. Arriving in March, they are one of the first migrants back from Africa each spring. Its name comes from the Old English for ‘white arse’, a reference to its distinctive white rump, which flashes as it flies. The birds settle all over Europe but some choose the UK. Once they arrive the birds will find a gap low down in a drystone wall or a rock crevice, then lay four to seven tiny pale blue eggs inside. That is where it chooses to nest, not in a hedgerow or a tree, but in a hole in a wall, just wide enough to enter. The wheatear has been making this journey and finding walls for as long as there have been walls to find.

Northern Wheatear by caroline legg, CC BY 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons

Of course this is just a snapshot of the fauna a drystone wall harbours, but enough to show how much is at stake when a wall is lost. And this isn't only true of walls on open moorland, in fields, on a hill. A drystone wall in a garden, a boundary wall along a lane, a retaining wall in a city, all of them offer shelter. If you have a drystone wall near you, it is almost certainly home to something.



England and Wales alone have lost more than 5,000 miles of drystone walls since 1947 and in 1994 only 4% of England's drystone walls were in excellent condition. Only 13% were in good condition. Nearly 50% were no longer stockproof. A mature wall, one that has settled and accumulated organic matter, supports a lot of wildlife. As a wall ages its diversity improves. But this state is temporary and fragile. Once a wall drops below 600mm (roughly knee height) the number of species using it drops sharply. Which is the best argument there is for repair over demolition, and for even sympathetic repair over doing nothing. It's also a reminder that drystone skills belong back at the centre of countryside life.

When we finish a wall, we lift the heft of the cope stones last, settling them back along the top of the wall. Although repair is initially destructive to biodiversity, it takes only a short time for nature to fully regain ground. Within days the stonechat is back on its perch. Slugs and snails find their way between the stones, perhaps even that same night, and then the wren finds its way in again too, disappearing into the rebuilt courses as if it had never left. Over time the wind pushes leaf-litter back between the foundations and toads and adders return to the stone. And slowly too, come moss and lichen.

Next week: The Living Wall - Flora. Walk along a drystone wall and you'll often find one side thick with lichen and the other almost bare, the same wall, two different worlds. Some of those lichens have been growing for longer than you'd think, and can tell you a lot about a wall's age. Next week I look at what grows on a wall, where, and why.

Thank you for reading. If you enjoyed it please consider liking, commenting, sharing, subscribing. You can read more about my writing and photography here. And more about my drystone here. If you would like to buy my book ‘Drystone - A Life Rebuilt’ you can buy it here.