Kristie De Garis

Kristie De Garis

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Rebekah
1d

Thank you for this series and this post in particular which I found fascinating and quite uplifting. I'm a vet from Australia with an interest in ecology and biodiversity as well as domestic animals. There are a few walls in the western district of Victoria, but they are rare and I have never experienced one other than vicariously through your writing.

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Donna Fisher
2d

I really enjoyed reading this, I had no idea that dry stone walls offered a habitat to so many creatures. Thanks for sharing your knowledge.

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