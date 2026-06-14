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Last week I wrote about what drystone is. A technique that emerged independently wherever there was stone, arrived at by humans across the globe, built by the same logic, the same necessity.

This week I want to talk about why most of us only know about a fraction of it, and why that matters.

A UNESCO inscription for intangible cultural heritage is a formal recognition that a practice, tradition or craft is considered worth safeguarding for future generations. It’s an acknowledgement that it exists, that it matters, and that the world has a shared responsibility to protect it. When I first became aware of the UNESCO inscription for drystone walling, I assumed it covered all the places where drystone really mattered. Thirteen countries, all European. I didn’t question it. Then, by chance, I stumbled upon the dry stone enclosures of Great Zimbabwe.



Built from around the 12th century onwards, the structures at Great Zimbabwe are among the most significant stone remains in sub-Saharan Africa. Raised by the ancestors of the Shona people, its most impressive structure, the Great Enclosure, dates to the 14th century: walls nearly 10 metres high and 250 metres in circumference, built from hundreds of thousands of granite blocks without a drop of mortar. At its height the surrounding city may have housed between 10,000 and 20,000 people.

Janice Bell, Great Zimbabwe stone enclosure, via Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0

Also in Zimbabwe I discovered Naletale. Built in the 17th century, its walls are intricately decorated with chevron, herringbone and checkers patterns. So much drystone gives everything to function, but at Naletale, decoration was given just as much priority. It is, I'd argue, some of the best drystone anywhere in the world.

Naletale - Fanny Schertzer, CC BY 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Then I marvelled at Sacsayhuamán above Cusco. Built in the 15th century during the reign of Pachacuti, its zigzagging walls run for several hundred metres and rise, in places, to 18 metres. The largest stones are estimated at well over 100 tonnes, with the tallest variously put at four to eight metres, set so exactly that no mortar was needed. Accounts suggest some 20,000 labourers were drafted in under the Inca system of rotational service. It is said that Cusco was laid out in the shape of a puma, making Sacsayhuamán its head.

Sacsayhuamán - Diego Delso, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons

I spent a lot of time on Google Maps exploring the cold desert villages of Spiti and Lahaul, in Himachal Pradesh in northern India. At around 4,000 metres above sea level, this high desert landscape has been shaped by drystone construction for centuries: terraced field boundaries carved into steep Himalayan hillsides, vernacular stone buildings, a living tradition built from what the land provides. The walls of Himachal Pradesh were built for the same reasons as the walls of Italy or Slovenia. The craft is identical. What differs is what we have been taught to see as worthy of attention.

Kartiki Gonsalves, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons

When the walls of Great Zimbabwe were first encountered by European colonisers, they refused to believe Africans had built them. The structures were attributed to Phoenicians, ancient Israelites, anyone but the people who actually lived there. This is despite all evidence to the contrary, including the fact that Zimbabwe means ‘houses of stone’ in the Shona language.

The same pattern repeated in Peru. The precision of Inca stonework at Sacsayhuamán is so extraordinary that the ancient aliens industry (a largely Western phenomenon) has spent decades attributing it to extraterrestrials rather than the people who actually built it. This is despite the names of the four architects who designed Sacsayhuamán being on record. Huallpa Rimachi, Maricanchi, Acahuana and Calla Cunchui. Yet this is not enough. Tellingly, there is not an entire movement that suggests the Pantheon was built by aliens. Apparently, only the monuments of indigenous peoples require an alternative explanation.



The UNESCO inscription process requires countries to nominate themselves. UNESCO doesn't seek out traditions to protect, it waits to be asked. Zimbabwe, Peru and India are all full signatories to the Convention and eligible to nominate, yet have not done so. Of course this may be because the process is expensive and bureaucratic, requiring years of research, community consultation and government coordination. Perhaps not a priority. But I suspect the absence of these traditions runs deeper than logistics. Colonialism didn't just affect which traditions were recognised internationally, it may have shaped what countries learned to value about themselves. Part of colonialism is the systematic devaluation of indigenous culture. If you spend centuries being told your building techniques are primitive, that your walls were probably not built by your own people, that your heritage is not heritage at all, you don't simply reverse that the moment independence arrives.



The question of who gets credit for building is not just a question for other countries. Some of the drystone walls of the UK are said to have been built by Napoleonic prisoners of war. Some by Irish navvies fleeing famine, working for landowners enclosing common land and clearing communities to make way for sheep. Some by itinerant gangs who followed the work from parish to parish, paid by the rood, sleeping in barns or improvised shelters, working in conditions that were brutal by any standard.



In the Scottish Highlands, the famine walls tell their own story. During the potato famine of the 1840s some relief was available, but on harsh terms. People were made to work for their rations: at least eight hours a day, six days a week, for meagre portions of oatmeal. The work itself was often designed to have no purpose beyond the labour required to earn it. The walls seem built to go nowhere, often climbing ridges and disappearing into moorland for no reason that makes any practical sense. On Beinn Dearg in Ross-shire, a famine wall runs for several miles along an exposed ridge, in places up to six feet high.



Beinn Dearg by Stuart Meek, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons

The landscape we think of as quintessentially British, the walls that appear on calendars and biscuit tins and postcards, were often built by people with no power, no land, and no recognition. All credit and glory given to the landowners.

The question running through all of this is the same one. Whose history is worth knowing? The walls of Great Zimbabwe built by people whose descendants were told they couldn’t possibly have built them. The precision stonework of Sacsayhuamán attributed to aliens rather than the four architects whose names are on the historical record. The famine walls of the Scottish Highlands built by starving people for oatmeal, but the landlords celebrated as improvers of the land. Who gets recognised and who gets erased was, and still is, a story told by the same people about the same people.



The best drystone I know of is not in Europe. The fact it took me a long time to see that is not an accident. It is the result of a set of choices, made over centuries, about whose work is seen as valuable.

Next week: The Living Wall - Fauna. A drystone wall is not one habitat but several. From the windswept cope stones at the top to the leaf-filled foundations at the base, each zone has its own community of species. Next week I take a wall apart, layer by layer, to show you what lives inside.

Thank you for reading. If you enjoyed it please consider liking, commenting, sharing, subscribing. You can read more about my writing and photography here. And more about my drystone here. If you would like to buy my book ‘Drystone - A Life Rebuilt’ you can buy it here.

