Kristie De Garis

Kristie De Garis

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Julia Chambers's avatar
Julia Chambers
41m

This is fascinating: thank you so much.

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David Winton's avatar
David Winton
4h

Those are great walls love the decorative Zimbabwean walls very creative and skilful. The Incas must have had a good eye to place the correct stone can’t imagine moving a stone once it was in place. Wonder if they did any shaping? I hope that they get recognised and preserved.

Looking forward to the next Drystone Diary, sitting here with 4 fractured ribs and collarbone so this is the closest I’ll get to walling for awhile.

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