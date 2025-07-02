Last week, The Times’ giveaway featured books by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie and Bernardine Evaristo.

This week, it’s mine, alongside skincare goddess Caroline Hirons.

It’s a strange and lovely feeling to see this quiet, stubborn book, about trauma, race, ADHD, addiction and the slow work of rebuilding, sitting alongside huge titles in a national newspaper.

If you're a Times+ member, you can enter the giveaway for a signed copy of my book here (currently £1 a month for three months if you join).



And if you’re not a subscriber, but still following along, thank you. The book is out in a month (August 7th), and it means a lot to know that quieter stories like mine are starting to find their way into the world.



