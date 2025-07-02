Something small and very dear to me went live today.

A Slower Tonic, an adapted excerpt and photo essay I wrote and shot, is now up on Caught by the River, a site I’ve loved for years.

This piece began with a roll of 35mm film and a morning spent photographing flowers at Tomnah’a Market Garden, a place that embodies care, attention, and seasonal rhythm. But underneath that are quieter layers — of sobriety, of recovery, of what happens when you stop trying to escape.

It’s about the usefulness of slow things. Slow living, slow thinking, slow making.

It’s not a loud essay, it’s not even a long one, but it’s exactly what I wanted it to be. And every image included in the essay was shot on film at Tomnah’a.

You can read it here:

A Slower Tonic

Thank you to the editors for holding space for this kind of work. And thank you to the quiet life for offering so much in return for just living it.