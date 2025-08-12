Kristie De Garis

Wplace Is Exploding Online Amid a New Era of Youth Protest
From political pixel art to vigils over Gaza, this beautifully chaotic internet project is showing how young people are reinventing protest.
  
4
What I Build Will Outlast Every Man Who Ever Wanted Me.
On choosing permanence over performance.
  
13
This Is the Best Part
What's happened so far, and what comes next for my book Drystone - A Life Rebuilt
  
4

July 2025

The Overlooked Harms of the Attention Economy
On what gets attention, what doesn’t, and the stories we choose to ignore
  
3
No Longer Just the Writer. Now I am the Subject.
The Sunday Post ran a piece on me today. My first interview about my book 'Drystone - A Life Rebuilt'.
  
'Drystone - A Life Rebuilt' Giveaway in The Times
Last week, The Times’ giveaway featured' books by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie and Bernardine Evaristo in their members’ giveaway. This week, it's mine.
  
A Slower Tonic – Adapted Excerpt & Photos Featured on Caught by the River
Something small and very dear to me went live today. A Slower Tonic, an adapted excerpt and photo essay I wrote and shot, is now up on Caught by the…
  
My Drystone Work Featured in The Smithsonian Magazine
I am beyond pleased to share that I am featured in the latest issue of world renowned publication, The Smithsonian Magazine (July/August 2025).
  
I Walked So You Could Run* Free Drystone Walling Guide - Download Now.
As a small way to give back, I’ve put together a free, downloadable, and (if I do say so myself) beautiful drystone guide. It’s a practical introduction…
  
June 2025

Please, Thank You, and Other Forms of Control
How politeness is the last surviving pillar of the British Empire.
  
2
In The Times Magazine This Weekend (and Front Cover of The Paper Too!)
This weekend I’m in The Times!
  
Grounded: What I Gained By Giving Up Air Travel
I gave up air travel nine years ago. No more ‘do it ’cause it’s cheap’ weekend breaks to European cities. I thought I was simply taking a stand, but…
  
3
