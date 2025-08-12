Subscribe
Wplace Is Exploding Online Amid a New Era of Youth Protest
From political pixel art to vigils over Gaza, this beautifully chaotic internet project is showing how young people are reinventing protest.
Aug 12
•
Kristie De Garis
5
What I Build Will Outlast Every Man Who Ever Wanted Me.
On choosing permanence over performance.
Aug 7
•
Kristie De Garis
24
This Is the Best Part
What's happened so far, and what comes next for my book Drystone - A Life Rebuilt
Aug 4
•
Kristie De Garis
5
July 2025
The Overlooked Harms of the Attention Economy
On what gets attention, what doesn’t, and the stories we choose to ignore
Jul 8
•
Kristie De Garis
10
No Longer Just the Writer. Now I am the Subject.
The Sunday Post ran a piece on me today. My first interview about my book 'Drystone - A Life Rebuilt'.
Jul 6
•
Kristie De Garis
13
Last week, The Times’ giveaway featured' books by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie and Bernardine Evaristo in their members’ giveaway. This week, it's mine.
Jul 2
•
Kristie De Garis
1
Something small and very dear to me went live today. A Slower Tonic, an adapted excerpt and photo essay I wrote and shot, is now up on Caught by the…
Jul 2
•
Kristie De Garis
4
I am beyond pleased to share that I am featured in the latest issue of world renowned publication, The Smithsonian Magazine (July/August 2025).
Jul 1
•
Kristie De Garis
9
As a small way to give back, I’ve put together a free, downloadable, and (if I do say so myself) beautiful drystone guide. It’s a practical introduction…
Jul 1
•
Kristie De Garis
1
Please, Thank You, and Other Forms of Control
How politeness is the last surviving pillar of the British Empire.
Jun 30
•
Kristie De Garis
9
In The Times Magazine This Weekend (and Front Cover of The Paper Too!)
This weekend I’m in The Times!
Jun 28
•
Kristie De Garis
3
I gave up air travel nine years ago. No more ‘do it ’cause it’s cheap’ weekend breaks to European cities. I thought I was simply taking a stand, but…
Jun 25
•
Kristie De Garis
7
