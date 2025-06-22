Why subscribe?
My name is Kristie De Garis and I am a Scottish writer, photographer and one of very few female drystone wallers in the world.
I was recently featured in The Bookseller, The Smithsonian Magazine, and I have a personal essay forthcoming in The Times Magazine. My book ‘Drystone - A Life Rebuilt’ (which is not really about drystone) will be published by Birlinn/Polygon on August 7th 2025.
My writing is personal, but not performative.
It’s political, but not preachy.
It’s precise, but easy to read.
I’m not a brand. I don’t post constantly. When I do, it’s because I have something to say. No spam, no algorithms. Just essays, photographs, and updates.
